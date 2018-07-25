You are here:

Emraan Hashmi's Cheat India shoot starts in Lucknow; Soumik Sen's film to release on Republic Day

The shooting for the film, Cheat India, based on education scams in India, has commenced in Lucknow and will feature Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

Producer Atul Kasbekar of Ellipsis Entertainment on 25 July tweeted:

And it begins... 😊🙏🏽 Shoot commences in #Lucknow for our next film#CheatIndia from @EllipsisEntt @TSeries and #EmraanHashmiProdns Day One...

Wish us good light and good luck pic.twitter.com/e3uIwmT9Sm — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) July 25, 2018

The tweet from the official Twitter account of Ellipsis Entertainment read:

Noted film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted about the film:

#CheatIndia begins filming in Lucknow today [25 July 2018]... Stars Emraan Hashmi... Directed by Soumik Sen... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Emraan Hashmi... 25 Jan 2019 release... #RepublicDayWeekend... Official announcement: pic.twitter.com/3TSopnlMZK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 25, 2018

Farhan Akhtar wished the Cheat India team on commencement of shoot:

The movie is jointly produced by actor Emraan Haashmi, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg's Ellipsis Entertainment.

The film will be directed by Soumik Sen, who has previously written the screenplay for films such as Anthony Kaun Hai? and Meerabai Not Out. In 2014 he directed and wrote the screenplay and composed the songs of Gulaab Gang.

Cheat India is slated to release on 25 January and will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 at the box office.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 13:07 PM