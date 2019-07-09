Hrithik Roshan opens up on dispute with Kangana Ranaut, tiff with Sunaina, and Rakesh Roshan's cancer recovery

Super 30, the biopic of mathematician Anand Kumar straring Hrithik Roshan, has not been without its share of controversies. Days ahead of the release of Super 30 on 12 July, Hrithik has opened up about personal details surrounding sister Sunaina, father Rakesh's health, and his never-ending media back-and-forth with alleged former partner Kangana Ranaut.

On Kangana Ranaut

Hrithik and Kangana have been making headlines ever since the actress alleged that the Kites actor was her 'silly ex'. Following several rather uncomfortable denials and name-calling, the two have maintained an odd balance. With Judgementall Hai Kya and Super 30 initially clashing at the box office, the same issue cropped up and both actors shifted release dates several times to avoid a box office clash. Ranaut, who is touted as a straight-shooter, has openly spoken about Hrithik and his family, alleging that they have ill-treated her. In an interview to Hindutsan Times, Hrithik opens up on the matter. Calling the Queen actress a "bully", the actor states that he had learnt how to ignore such people instead of giving them undue attention.

He adds that he would receive media backlash any which way — as a complainant, he will become the "aggressor", and as a film star, if he chooses to shift the release date, he'll be considered a "weakling penning a sob story."

Hrithik also mentions how he could not file a legal case against Kangana since Indian laws do not have a provision for men being stalked. Pooja Bedi, who has been propagating men rights under the hashtag of #MenToo, tweeted in support of Hrithik. Bedi points out that when women are being given equal opportunities and encouraged to attain similar heights as men, Indian laws should also make space for women offenders.

Our laws empower a woman 2 b EQUAL 2 a man. She can go 2 space. B powerful. B rich. B successful. Be president & prime minister. Yet our laws believe she cannot stalk a man, cannot rape, cannot misuse laws or b an aggressor. Why the bias? where is the EQUALITY? #mentoo @iHrithik https://t.co/zs864xrzzH — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) July 8, 2019

On the other hand, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has lashed out against Hrithik yet again. Chandel replied to the news saying "Chal phoot yahan se" (get lost).

Yeh dekho uncle ji phir shuru ho gaye, arrey chal bhai aage badh, thode thode dinon baad baizzati ki dose ki lat lag gayi hai shayad, tere liye ab mere paas koi dose nahin hai, chal phoot yahan se 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/w93ZslFbYx — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 8, 2019

On Sunaina Roshan

Hrithik's family has also gotten involved with multiple rumours doing the rounds in the recent past. There were reports claiming that his sister Sunaina was battling mental health. Within days of negating those reports publically, Sunaina's Twitter handle reflected a tweet saying she supported Kangana all through. Simultaneously, Rangoli alleged that the Roshan family were forcibly keeping Sunaina from marrying a Muslim man who she had fallen in love with. Hrithik clarifies the scenario saying it was "an internal, private and sensitive matter for me and my family".

He said owing to several stigmas attached to "incredibly weak medical infrastructure in this country for such cases (as Sunaina's)", it would be wrong of him to comment about her at the moment. However, he did shed light on the news that Sunaina was being disallowed to marry a Muslim man. "Religion is not even a thing in my family. It has never been discussed or been given importance whatsoever in my entire life. And I would like to believe that it is obvious to the world by now," Hrithik tells Hindustan Times.

On Rakesh Roshan

Hrithik's father, filmmaker and yesteryear Bollywood actor Rakesh Roshan, was diagnosed with an early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat in January this year. Hrithik had then penned a heartfelt note about Rakesh and what a brilliant leader he has been to his family.

The actor reveals that his father's generation was always taught to suppress emotions and in essence, take it all in. But, life's experiences, claimed the actor taught him otherwise and one day, he pushed his father to open up and share his feelings. "And I could see how impossible it was for him to let go of that strength. But eventually one day, he broke down completely. I hugged him and we both let the tears flow. Ironically, even at that time, he was switching between breaking down on my shoulder and consoling me as a strong father," Hrithik tells the publication.

On playing Anand Kumar

Ever since the trailer launch of Super 30, there have been several reports of how dissimilar Hrithik actually looks to Anand, and whether the star will make a good choice for Kumar's onscreen portrayal. In an interview with Bombay Times, Hrithik addresses these concerns. The actor reveals that when he read the script, which spoke about Kumar getting mocked while growing up, he immediately felt an emotional connect with Anand. "I am not driven or manipulated by the superficial differences between how Anand sir and I look. That provoked me to strike a conversation with people who look very different from me." Talking about his performance in Koi Mil Gaya and Dhoom, Hrithik reiterates how he would simply slip into yet another look and try to convince the audience of the role.

