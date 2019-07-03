Judgementall Hai Kya trailer: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao are murder suspects in this madcap tale

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have reunited for a whirlwind journey in Judmentall Hai Kya, five years after their first outing together with Queen. It has been produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi from a script by Kanika Dhillon.

The trailer begins with a murder, and its two unwitting suspects — Bobby (Kangana) and her next-door neighbour Keshav (Rajkummar). While Bobby suffers from multiple mental disorders, we are told, Keshav is "too normal". He has a house, a job, a girlfriend and is everyone's favourite. Things soon go awry for the "overtly stable" Keshav when Bobby confesses to the police that Keshav is not what he portrays himself to be.

Initially titled Mental Hai Kya, the name of the movie was recently changed to Judgementall Hai Kya after mental health experts termed it as "atrocious and insensitive" towards people who suffer from mental health issues. The Indian Psychiatric Society had filed an official complaint to CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, demanding an explanation on the posters and how the movie chooses to represent mental health.

Speaking about the same during the trailer launch, Ranaut said that as "outsiders" to the film industry, they have had to face many more detractors and now they have learnt to pave their own ways.

“Whenever anything is of Kangana Ranaut, lots of people have several problems. If we outsiders even breathe, there are people who have a problem with that. Keeping all that in mind, even we have learnt to make our way through it and ensure that no one has to face any inconvenience, even if it means that I have to face some inconvenience in return,” Indian Express quoted her as saying.

Earlier, Ranaut also spoke about the title change in a statement, highlighting that there were four titles that were considered before the makers zeroed in on Judgementall Hai Kya.

"Things were getting complicated and I was like let's go with whatever sails our boat because we had already shifted three release dates and I didn't want to delay it any further. All the other big days are completely choc-a-bloc. Then, Judgemental Hai Kya happened and even the Censor was happy with it. They also agreed that it went nicely with the concept of our film which is aimed at the prejudices and the ways we judge people who behave differently. There were a few from the team who had an objection to Judgemental Hai Kya because they felt it wasn't doing justice to what we want to show. They felt we are compromising on our film. But they were very few in number so they were in the minority."

Judgemental Hai Kya opens in theatres on 26 July.

Watch the trailer here



Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 12:09:10 IST