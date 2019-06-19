Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina being physically assaulted by family, has reached out to Kangana, alleges Rangoli

In a major development in the much-reported row between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut, Sunaina Roshan has announced that she supports the Manikarnika star. Sunaina, daughter of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and sister of actor Hrithik, has been the subject of a spate of controversies recently, after reports of her being treated for bipolar disorder emerged.

While she did not provide any further details, she added, "living in hell continues."

Check out Sunaina's tweets here

I support Kangana all through — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019

And living in hell continues ....gosh I’m tired — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019

Kangana's sister Rangoli also tweeted out, alleging Sunaina is being physically assaulted by her family, and that she is asking for Kangana's help. Rangoli added that Hrithik has been trying to get Sunaina arrested because she loves a Muslim man from Delhi. Moreover, she said that she has all of Sunaina's messages and call recordings as evidence. Here are Rangoli's tweets

Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi, last week they got a lady cop who slapped her, her father also hit her, her brother is trying to put her behind bars..(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

(Contd).... I fear her dangerous family might harm her, we want to make this public because Sunaina calling Kangana and crying all the time, Kangana doesn’t know how to help her...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

(Contd).... so now she has blocked her number but we fear for her safety, everyone has a right to love whoever they want, hopefully this will scare Roshans and they back off 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

I agree, but Kangana was so distressed after so many calls from Sunaina, Roshans are capable of harming Kangana but this time around I am very careful I myself also spoke to Sunaina, I have kept all the messages and recordings, Sunaina is in trouble for sure...(contd) https://t.co/KJ6Kl6WCss — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

(contd)...and asking Kangana for help but her father and brother mustn’t harm Kangana I have her back but at the same time it’s my moral duty to help Sunaina also present these facts to the world on Suniana’s request, so Roshans know they are being watched now 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

Rangoli had previously claimed that Sunaina had apologised to the Ranaut siblings for not standing by Kangana while she was involved in a feud with Hrithik. In a series of tweets, Rangoli had also claimed that Sunaina's bipolar disorder rumour was originated by Hrithik's PR machinery.

Sunaina had also dismissed all reports of her suffering from bipolar disorder. "I have not been hospitalised, getting any kind of treatment, forget psychological. I also want to clarify that I am not under any medication. I was out partying with my friends on Sunday night at the Golf Club in Chembur," she told Pinkvilla in an interview. In the same interview, Sunaina had stated that her family has not been very supportive of her recently.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 11:28:05 IST