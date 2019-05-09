Super 30 vs Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli claims Hrithik Roshan is instigating media against actress

New Delhi: A day after Ekta Kapoor announced the new release date of Mental Hai Kya, many started speculating that Kangana Ranaut is deliberately releasing her film on the same day as Super 30 to lock horns with Hrithik. Retweeting a screenshot of a PR email, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel alleged that Hrithik was orchestrating the trolling against Kangana through the PR team. She that said that Ekta and Hrithik Roshan met before the filmmaker announced the changed release date.

Kangana told Ekta Kapoor not to release MHK on 26th but Ekta said its is her prerogative as a producer to decide the relase date, then she had a meeting with her childhood friend Hrithik and they both took this call...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 8, 2019

(Contd) just because he cant say anything to Ekta he will make Kangana a punching bag, Well!! U r mistaken..Agar tune ya tere lichad PR Prabhat ne Kangana pe ek bhi backhand ya underhand attacks kiye toh woh teri sari charbi nikal degi woh bhi ek chutki mein..sudhar ja @iHrithik — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 8, 2019

Balaji kya Kangana Ranaut ka production house hai jo woh jab chahe film release kare... lekin pappu toh pappu hota hai... common sense hai he nahin.... ab tu dekh beta, tera kya haal hoga @iHrithik — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 8, 2019

Tu apne chillar PR se tweet karvata reh, woh ek interview degi.... tere charon khane chit.. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 8, 2019

Why do we have to do these things. Money is imp but why to spoil someone’s film and career. Ekta and Kangana have assured a dignified release.

Pls someone do something to stop this!#Kangana #Hrithik pic.twitter.com/W8Zfc225Uj — Nikita (@Nikitanishu89) May 8, 2019

On Tuesday, 7 May, Kapoor announced that the release date of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Mental hai Kya has been pushed from 21 June to 26 July, which is the same date when Hrithik's Super 30 is scheduled to hit the screens. Hours after the announcement was made, the makers of Super 30 confirmed that they have not made any changes in the release date and the film will hit the big screens on 26 July. The two announcements confirmed that it's going to be a box office face-off between Kangana and Hrithik on 26 July. Commenting on speculations regarding Kangana trying to deliberately lock-horns with Hrithik, Ekta, who had specified in her statement that the date change was only made for better business prospects, took to her Twitter handle and asked social media users to stop slamming actors.

My decision my film.....so all brickbats directed to me pls! I’m my own person !!! https://t.co/xRLtAzzzXN — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 7, 2019

The ugly underground tweets have begun. I‘ve promised to keep it clean and have assurances from my actors on the same. I hope personal assaults on them stop, because it’s my decision & Not theirs. — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 8, 2019

Following Ekta's tweet, Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel, went on a twitter rant and slammed Hrithik for maligning Kangana's name.

What to expect from a man who always prefers to attack your back rather then meeting you in the battle field, jitna tu aur tera PR Kangana ko giraega utna he woh teri maregi.... so far it wasn’t her concern magar ab tu dekh... Jadoo. https://t.co/D4GiBqWkbI — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 8, 2019

The film, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, has been directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 09:49:14 IST

