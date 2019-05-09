You are here:

Super 30 vs Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli claims Hrithik Roshan is instigating media against actress

FP Staff

May 09, 2019 09:49:14 IST

New Delhi: A day after Ekta Kapoor announced the new release date of Mental Hai Kya, many started speculating that Kangana Ranaut is deliberately releasing her film on the same day as Super 30 to lock horns with Hrithik.  Retweeting a screenshot of a PR email, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel alleged that Hrithik was orchestrating the trolling against Kangana through the PR team. She that said that Ekta and Hrithik Roshan met before the filmmaker announced the changed release date.

Mental Hai kya (left) and Super 30 posters. Image from Facebook

On Tuesday, 7 May,  Kapoor announced that the release date of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Mental hai Kya has been pushed from 21 June to 26 July, which is the same date when Hrithik's Super 30 is scheduled to hit the screens. Hours after the announcement was made, the makers of Super 30 confirmed that they have not made any changes in the release date and the film will hit the big screens on 26 July. The two announcements confirmed that it's going to be a box office face-off between Kangana and Hrithik on 26 July.  Commenting on speculations regarding Kangana trying to deliberately lock-horns with Hrithik, Ekta, who had specified in her statement that the date change was only made for better business prospects, took to her Twitter handle and asked social media users to stop slamming actors.

Following Ekta's tweet, Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel, went on a twitter rant and slammed Hrithik for maligning Kangana's name.

The film, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, has been directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

