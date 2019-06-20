Sunaina Roshan confirms reaching out to Kangana Ranaut, alleges father assaulted her physically

Last week Hrithik Roshan’s sister, Sunaina Roshan opened up about her deteriorating relationship with her family in an interview with Pinkvilla. Rangoli Chandel, who is sister Kangana Ranaut’s constant proxy in the entire Hrithik-Kanagana controversy, took to her Twitter account and claimed that Sunaina has been asking for Kangana’s help. After Rangoli’s tweets, Sunaina admitted that she supports Kangana in her fight for justice against Hrithik.

She said, "I read Rangoli’s tweets and I don’t care because that is the truth. I am fine with her tweeting because I want the truth to come out. I have always supported the truth and I will always support it. I am meeting Kangana and Rangoli today as they are bringing me justice. I know this stance of mine will go against me but I don’t care…"

She further opened up about the reason why she got into this bad situation with her family, "Last year because I was in love with a Muslim guy, my father slapped me and told me that the guy I loved was a terrorist, which Ruhail isn’t. If he was one, would he go scot-free and work in the media? Wouldn’t he have been behind bars? I met Ruhail through Facebook last year but I hadn’t saved his number as I didn’t want my parents to know."

Sunaina admitted she thought of Kangana as her helping hand in time of need and revealed that the two were friends before they grew apart due to the controversy over Hrithik and her family. She even opened up about how her family kept the details of the controversy from her and how she wasn’t aware of what was going on. Sunaina, who believes that there “cannot be any smoke without fire”, even asked her brother Hrithik to release the proof if he has any.

She said, “Kangana and I were friends before and then we lost touch. I have always been extremely fond of Kangana but two years ago, when she won a national award, I messaged her, she told me ‘Don’t be friends with me or be in touch because of the family,’ and I was wondering what was happening as I wasn’t aware of what was happening. Nobody told me. That’s when I asked my family what is going on and if my brother has any proof, tell him to put it out into the open. Why is he hiding the proof?"

