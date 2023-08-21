How Meghan Markle ‘used’ Prince Harry’s status to ‘woo Hollywood’| Explained

Royal author Tom Bower says Meghan Markle never intended to stay in the UK once she married Prince Harry back in 2018. “She never intended to stay in England. She always intended to go back to California, and it has served her very well,” he told the Express.”

Bower also mentioned the Duchess of Sussex used the Prince’s Royal status to ‘woo Hollywood elites’. “All his friends were excluded and all her Hollywood contacts were included, like Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney and all her agents. Everyone was there to help her career.”

Duke and Duchess stood down as active working members of the Royal family and moved to California in 2020. Meghan has always been ruthlessly ambitious as compared to her capabilities. She never got the kind of limelight she always wanted till the time she got married to Harry and after the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Earlier this month Meghan was eyeing a move from Montecito to her childhood home of Malibu where it is closer to the Hollywood A-listers, according to a report published in skynews.com.

Meghan and her anti-stress patch

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted recently without her husband Prince Harry, who is currently in south east Asia, as she attended an appointment in her hometown of Montecito on Thursday with a bodyguard by her side. She donned a $1,650 Max Mara wool coat for the outing, even though it was warm in Montecito that day.

According to reports published in Daily Mail, temperatures climbed as high as 73F (22.7C) and didn’t drop below 65F (18C). Also notable was the NuCalm stress patch on her left wrist. The patches which cost $80 for a pack of 20, are said to provide resonance and frequencies, as well as a sensation of calmness.

We understand that Meghan Markle needs to stay calm. And this anti stress patch disc helps users to relax and recover. Hope it helps her to recover from the ongoing stressful situation with the British royal family ever since her marriage with Prince Harry. Her professional life too doesn’t look too bright.

Meghan’s failed Hollywood dreams

However, Meghan is still struggling to make a place in Hollywood, despite hiring a hotshot agent. Meghan Markle signed with Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor back in April, but the Duchess of Sussex is yet to announce her upcoming projects. Not body know about her Hollywood plans, except for the fact that most Hollywood A-listers are distancing themselves both from Prince Harry and Meghan.

There are also rumours that the fairy tale romance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be as picture-perfect as it seems, according to a royal commentator who appeared on Talk TV. Kinsley Schofield, the commentator, dropped some shocking insights into the couple’s relationship, revealing that while a split is not imminent, there could be trouble ahead within the next five to ten years.

