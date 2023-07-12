Harry, Meghan bankrupt: Where do they get their money from?

We are all aware of the lavish life of Harry and Meghan. As working Royals, Prince Harry and Meghan received 95 percent of their annual income from Harry’s father, then Prince of Wales. According to a report published in BBC, in the financial year 2018-2019 that is the first year of their marriage, Charles’ Duchy of Cornwall estate paid more than £5m to cover the public duties – and some private expenses – of the Sussexes, and of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales. The taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant made up the other 5 percent.

Charles subsequently gave them a substantial sum to support their transition to financial independence. Duchy of Cornwall accounts show that the couple – along with Prince William and Catherine – received £4.5m between April and June 2020. That funding was then ceased, according to a spokesman.

Podcast and docuseries

Now, moving to the big question, where does Harry and Meghan get their money from or rather what do they do for their living? Initially, the Sussexes’ media company, Archewell Productions, made various programmes for Netflix – an arrangement thought to be worth millions of dollars. This included the Harry & Meghan docuseries in which the couple talked about life in the Royal Family. They revealed several royal dark secrets and made money by selling that. Archewell has also made podcasts for Spotify, including Archetypes, in which Meghan talked to other high-profile women, such as tennis player Serena Williams and singer Mariah Carey.

However, Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast has struggled to remain at the top since its debut in August 2022 as by November, the podcast slid down to number 22 in the charts. For his part, Rogan’s podcast suffered a series of controversies ranging from Covid-19 vaccine misinformation to being accused of using racial slurs and making anti-semitic comments.

In 2021, it was reported that Meghan and Harry received a cool $25 million from Spotify for singing on the dotted line for a lucrative audio deal. More recently, Markle was honored at the 48th annual Gracie Awards where she picked up a gong for her podcast — though she was not physically there.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has decided to stop creating shows and writing memoirs that criticize the Royal British family. The abrupt change would prevent further attacks on royal family and avoid revealing additional details about their decision to step back from royal duties.

Harry and Meghan also said goodbye to Netflix shows and tell-all memoirs. An Insider told the Sun magazine that the couple has run out of material to discuss, which will be welcomed by the audiences and the audiences too are simply tired of their complaints. And if Prince Harry plans to make a journey back to UK without Meghan Markle, which many British experts are speculating, It’s time he stops disgracing the Royal British family.

Harry’s memoir Spare

Harry’s memoir, Spare also made good money, where the Prince talked about how he was physically attacked by his brother, the Prince of Wales and how he urged his mother not to marry his partner Camilla, now the Queen. Though, the mastermind behind the Harry’s controversial memoir was also Meghan.

Meghan’s Hollywood return

Amid Harry and Meghan divorce and bankruptcy rumours, according to Daily Express reports, Duchess of Sussex has been tipped to make a sensational return to acting as she and Harry scramble to save their £80million Netflix deal. Meghan Markle could take on a role which was once linked with her late mother-in-law if the idea comes to fruition.

Reports in Australia even suggest the Duchess of Sussex could land the lead role in a sequel to the 1992 classic The Bodyguard – a remarkable twist, given Princess Diana, Harry‘s mother, was once talked about in connection with the film. Kevin Costner, who starred alongside Whitney Houston in the original, is believed to be pitched the idea of a follow-up.

According to the report, one insider told New Idea magazine: “The only thing Kevin loves more than an underdog like Meghan is a box office hit. Speaking in 2012, Costner said “The studio liked the idea of doing a Bodyguard 2” with Diana as the new love interest.

Harry and Meghan‘s rumoured divorce

On the personal front there is also news that Harry and Meghan are heading for divorce. According to GB News, their marriage has been far from the fairytale story. They have in fact become a global laughingstock. The question GB News puts forward is whether ‘fazzled’ Meghan plotting to go her way and leave Harry behind? The news channel say she is ‘ABSOLUTELY’ separating from him. The channel also says that Harry needs somebody to support him, but Meghan is leading a separate life and she has got a very good agent who is pushing her. No marriage is a smooth ride, and as for celebrities like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the journey is even tougher. Experts explain as to why all is not well in the Duke and Duchess’ relationship.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be heading in different directions five years after their marriage, according to an article published on the fifth wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In fact, according to sources, Prince Harry has a separate room to get away from Meghan Markle. Here are a few people who mentioned that Harry and Meghan are heading for separation.

