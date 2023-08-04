Meghan branding herself away from Harry after suffering series of blows

According to Mirror report, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have suffered a series of blows in recent months, with a royal expert claiming the actress will distance herself from her husband. But, she is still struggling to find a footing in Hollywood.

End of partnership with Spotify

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have suffered a series of blows in recent months, including the end of their exclusive partnership with Spotify. The couple signed a $25million (£19.6million) deal with the streaming service in 2020 but have since stepped away from the platform.

According to GB News after Meghan’s Archetypes podcast was scrapped by Spotify following just one series, some have suggested that the couple’s empire is “crumbling”. Royal expert Angela Levin has said to The Sun Online that any future projects between the couple will be ‘a disaster’’. Their value isn’t as high as it once was.”

Spotify recently dropped Meghan Markle’s podcast on its platform, citing its failure to meet the productivity benchmark. Page Six have reported that Spotify has called Meghan and Prince Harry as “lazy” and “f**king grifters” over the matter. The couple’s content creation label, Archewell Audio, confirmed in a joint statement with Spotify that the podcast would be axed. It read: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

Duke’s controversial memoir Spare

Harry also released his debut memoir Spare earlier this year, in which he made a series of explosive claims about the Royal Family. The book received mixed reviews from readers, with copies found abandoned in hotels across Europe.

Meghan moving towards ‘sophisticated’ brand

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield has suggested Meghan and Harry could embark on separate careers as she tries to move towards a more ‘sophisticated’ brand.

“I think we will see Meghan continue to try to brand herself away from Prince Harry. She wants to be seen as chic and sophisticated. Ambitious,” Kinsey said.

Meghan Markle is ‘struggling in Hollywood’ despite hiring hotshot agent

But, Meghan is still struggling to find a footing in Hollywood. Her comments come after Meghan recently signed with renowned Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavour. The agency, which is based in Beverly Hills, has represented some of the world’s major stars including the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Adele, and tennis player Serena Williams.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been relatively quiet since the release of Harry’s memoir. Speaking to the Daily Star, Kinsey suggested Meghan and Harry are taking a moment to regroup.

According to Mirror reports, Meghan signed with a top Hollywood talent agency back in April, but the Duchess of Sussex still hasn’t announced any of her upcoming plans.

A PR expert has suggested she “may be struggling to find her footing in Hollywood” as three months is a “longer period of time than is typically expected” to secure deals.