Six former police officers, who retired between 2011 and 2015, have been charged under the Communications Act 2003. Meghan and Harry have been named in racist messages alleged to have been sent by former Metropolitan Police. According to BBC reports, “Some of the posts referenced the government’s Rwanda policy, while others joked about recent flooding in Pakistan, which left almost 1,700 people dead. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also featured in several images alongside racist language.”

The six men – Peter Booth, Robert Lewis, Anthony Elsom, Alan Hall, Michael Chadwell and Trevor Lewton – are now set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Sept. 7. These six men all previously worked for various branches, but they weren’t serving police men when they participated in these chats.

“We are working relentlessly to rebuild the trust of the public, which has understandably been dented by a number of high-profile incidents and investigations in recent years which have involved officers or former officers,” said Commander James Harman, head of the force’s Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command.

Meghan Markle making a comeback to social media

On the other hand, there is news about Meghan Markle making a comeback to social media. might just be getting ready to make her return to social media, and her recent selfie is dropping hints. The Duchess of Sussex surprised everyone with an appearance on Instagram, thanks to her friend Kadi Lee’s story.

In the selfie, Meghan is seen smiling alongside Kadi Lee and author Cleo Wade while enjoying an outdoor meal in sunny California. Meghan rocked a black tank top and stylish gold jewellery, exuding her signature effortless charm. On the other hand, Lee sported cool sunglasses and a vibrant green shirt, while Wade opted for a classic black top.

Meghan and Harry’s popularity is at its lowest

As for Prince Harry, everything looks pretty gloomy. Harry removed from royal succession. Harry and Meghan’s popularity at an all-time low and failing miserably in Hollywood, now there is news of Duke being removed from royal line of succession.

Initially in US, Harry and Meghan got a positive coverage. But, later things changed there too. And nobody actually wanted to be associated with the couple. Not just UK, America is also ‘fed-up’ with the couple. Many felt that Meghan and Harry must stop playing the victim card. Finally, America has understood that Harry and Meghan are attention seekers. According to reports published in geo tv, it seems as Americans are sick of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s narrative of “denigrating” the royal family.