Helicopter Eela, Tumbbad, First Man, A Star Is Born, Aravinda Sametha, Kayamkulam Kochunni: Know Your Releases

This week will see a series of films that have created considerable buzz in recent months. While Kajol's Helicopter Eela finally sees a release date, the much hyped First Man and A Star Is Born will also open to viewers for their judgement. Here are some of the films which you ought not to miss this weekend.

Helicopter Eela

What it's about: This Pradeep Sarkar directorial depicts Kajol as Eela and Riddhi Sen as her son Vivan. Eela is an over-protective mother who 'hovers' over her son while he voices his objections to her unending interference. In a bid to remain 'relevant' in her son's life, Eela even takes admission in Vivan's college.

Who's in it: Kajol, Riddhi Sen, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Neha Dhupia

Why it may work: Helicopter Eela portrays Kajol in a never-seen-before avatar where she portrays a hilarious yet endearing role. If the promos and songs are any prelude to the film, Helicopter Eela will be packed with a heartwarming narrative coupled with Kajol's incomparable sense of comic timing.

Tumbbad

What it's about: The horror fantasy revolves around mythological references to the story of a goddess who enabled the genesis of the universe. The plot develops from the consequences that occur when humans build a temple for her first-born.

Who's in it: Sohum Shah, Cameron Anderson, Ronjini Chakraborty, Deepak Damle, Anita Date

Why it may work: Tumbbad's treatment brings in a completely fresh narrative to Bollywood. Most are curious about how Rahi Anil Barve and Adesh Prasad have dealt with the heavy matter at hand. Anand Gandhi coming on board as the creative director will make the film more nuanced.

Jalebi: The Everlasting Taste of Love

What it's about: Jalebi follows the story of Varun Mitra and Rhea Chakraborty who fall in love with one another. While their love leads to a marriage, Chakraborty and Mitra find themselves at a crossroads when there is an obvious difference in aims between the two. While Rhea's character wishes to leave the house in Delhi, to make a name for herself, Varun refuses to leave his family and move in with her.

Who's in it: Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Mitra, Digangana Suryavanshi, Arjun Kanungo, Arya Poorti

Why it may work: Jalebi, backed by Mahesh Bhatt, promises a contemporary look at love and its share of complications that come with it. With all fresh faces in the film, audiences might get to see the two creating magic on screen.

FryDay

What it's about: Directed by Abhishek Dogra, Govinda's upcoming movie will revolve around a story about cons and lies as the teaser of the film suggest in its tagline, "Jhoot Becho".

Who's in it: Govinda, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Sharma

Why it may work: Govinda's comeback of sorts is being eagerly awaited by most of his fans. Fryday will mark his return to Bollywood after his last outing with Dipankar Senapati's Aa Gaya Hero. Many are delighted to watch Govinda's impeccable sense of humour on screen after a significant break.

First Man

What it's about: First Man charts the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong and his history-defining mission to the Moon. Armstrong was the first human to set foot on the moon.

Who's in it: Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Jason Clarke

Why it may work: Gosling's performance has already earned him praise at international film festivals prior to the official release.

A Star Is Born

What it's about: This is the third remake of 1937’s A Star Is Born for which actress Janet Gaynor was nominated for an Oscar for the Best Actress category. The movie was rebooted in 1954 with Judy Garland and James Mason, and in 1976 with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. The story of 2018's A Star Is Born revolves around seasoned musician Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) discovering and falling in love with struggling musician Ally (Lady Gaga). She almost gives up on her dream to make it big as a singer until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight.

Who's in it: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott, Andrew Dice, Anthony Ramos, Rafi Gavron

Why it may work: Cooper's contemporary take on a film classic will be something that could draw audiences to the theatres. Lady Gaga's portrayal of a rising starlet will also make for interesting viewing.

Aravindha Sametha

What it's about: Jr. NT Rama Rao Jr's character in the film, lives in the city away from the dirty politics happening back in his native town where the legacy of violence has been passed on for generations in his family. Soon, embarking on a journey of self-discovery, he too goes the extra mile for his people, ready to take on opponents with different political ideals from his own. It is during the introduction of this crux that we also see Supriya Pathak as Jr NTR's grandmother and the strong-headed one.

Who's in it: NT Rama Rao Jr, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Supriya Pathak

Why it may work: There was considerable hype around how NTR and Trivikram have treated this plot and also whether the two have managed to shift from their massy angles to pursue a different formula this time.

Kayamkulam Kochunni

What it's about: The narrative of the film chronicles the story of Kayamkulam Kochunni, a highwayman who was a Robin Hood of sorts during the 19th century and how he rose to achieve cult status from his humble beginnings.

Who's in it: Nivin Pauly, Mohanlal, Sunny Wayne, Priya Anand, Babu Antony, Priyanka Thimmesh

Why it may work: Being touted as one of the biggest films in the Malayalam film industry, Kayamkulam Kochunni, will see Nivin Pauly and Mohanlal share screen space. The trailer of the film crossed a million views on Mohanlal's Facebook page, proving that audiences are keen to witness this new cinematic adventure.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 15:55 PM