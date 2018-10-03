Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava trailer: Jr. NTR embarks on a journey of self-discovery in Trivikram's latest

The Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava trailer is out and it was an emotional evening at the pre-release event as Tarak (Jr. NTR), Trivikram, Kalyan Ram and others interacted with the audience before unveiling the trailer.

Jr. NTR and Kalyan Ram, who recently lost their father/actor Nandamuri Harikrishna, made their first public appearance after the tragedy. As the Aravindha Sametha trailer released, the Telugu audience empathised with Tarak as he expressed his gratitude to Trivikram but was mostly at loss of words while he mourned his father's loss on stage.

This is the first time the cult director Trivikram and Jr. NTR have collaborated. The trailer has crossed 4 million views overnight and looks like it turned out to be everything that ardent fans of the duo have been looking forward to.

The trailer for Aravindha Sametha, starring Jr. NTR, Pooja Hegde, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu and Supriya Pathak among others, suggests the film is more than just an action drama. What seemed initially like an out-and-out action potboiler after the release of the teaser, now provides us a deeper look into the crux of this story as the film's trailer proves the film could be an emotional roller-coaster.

The trailer opens with Jr. NTR's character seemingly smitten by Pooja Hegde. He lives in the city away from the dirty politics happening back in his native town where the legacy of violence has been passed on for generations in his family. Soon, embarking on a journey of self-discovery, he too goes the extra mile for his people, ready to take on opponents with different political ideals from his own. It is during the introduction of this crux that we also see Supriya Pathak as Jr NTR's grandmother and the strong-headed one.

Through the pre-release event and also in the trailer, the message of "Gudava Rakunda Aputhadu Chudu, Vadu Gopodo" (One who stops a fight even before it starts is a great human) is constantly highlighted in this rather raw drama.

Aravindha Sametha is driven by a part romantic and part dramatic background score by Thaman S. The composer seems to have gone down on the mass quotient this time around and given tracks more subtlety, going with the tone of the film.

Jagapathi Babu, once again is seen in a grey shade, like many of his recent films, especially Rangasthalam.

Now, there is much hype to reveal how NTR and Trivikram have treated this plot and if they have after all departed from mass angles and backed a different formula this time around.

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava is all set to hit screens this Dussehra.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 12:44 PM