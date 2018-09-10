Watch: Jalebi trailer hints at the heart-wrenching love story of Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Sobti

The official trailer of Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt's Vishesh Films venture Jalebi was released on 9 September. Rhea Chakraborty plays a career-oriented woman who falls in love with a Delhi tour guide played by debutant Varun Sobti.

They eventually marry but have a falling out due to a conflict in priorities. While Sobti's character wants to live with his family and the ancestral house, she wants to move out and pursue her career goals. She meets him years later, on a train, only to find that he has another wife, played by Digangana Suryavanshi who has starred in TV shows like Qubool Hai, Veera and reality show Bigg Boss.

The trailer progresses to a mellow romantic track. It was previously reported that Jalebi will feature prominent musicians like Jeet Ganguly, Tanishk Bagchi, KK, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Shilpa Rao. Vishesh Films has been known for creating movies with successful soundtracks like Aashiqui 2, Raaz, Murder, and Jannat. Lyrics of the songs have been penned by Rashmi Virag, Prashant Ingole, Manoj Kumarnath, Arafat Mehmood and Kunal Verma.

Pushpdeep Bhardwaj has directed the upcoming romantic drama and co-written it with Kausar Munir. Jalebi will release in cinemas on 12 October.

Watch the trailer here.

