First Man trailer: Ryan Gosling gets ready to take a leap into the unknown in Neil Armstrong biopic

Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle reunited with his La La Land star Ryan Gosling for First Man, a biopic based on the first man to walk the moon - Neil Armstrong. First Man is based on Armstrong's authorised biography of the same name, by James R Hansen. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival and the second trailer was released on 29 August by Universal Pictures.

The new trailer focuses on how the ambitious mission affected Armstrong and his family including his young sons and wife Janet, played by The Crown's Claire Foy. Not just his family, but even his team is skeptical about their chances of survival in space.

"What are the chances you're not coming back?" asks his wife. "Those kids, they don't have a father anymore. So you're going to sit the boys down and you're going to prepare them for the fact that you might not ever come home."

The film's ensemble cast includes House of Cards actor Corey Stoll, who introduces himself as Buzz Aldrin in the trailer, Kyle Chandler as Deke Slayton, Jason Clarke as Ed White, Shea Whigham as Gus Grissom and Jon Bernthal as David Scott.

Chazelle directs from a script by Josh Singer, whose credits include The Post and Spotlight. He has also collaborated with his La La Land cinematographer Linus Sandgren, composer Justin Hurwitz and editor Tom Cros for the upcoming drama.

First Man will release on 12 October.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2018 14:46 PM