Tumbbad teaser: Sohum Shah's film is set in an eerie world of religion, mythology and fantasy

Religion and mythology run through the stone-cold veins of Tumbbad teaser, which was unveiled on 21 August.

The trailer begins with a narrator's voice, who is recounting the story of the genesis of the universe and the birth of 16 crore gods and goddesses. He says that Hastar, Devi's first-born was her favourite child, who napped on Devi's lap for ages before he was woken up and made into a deity.

Crackling thunder and lightning coupled with incessant rains, hauntingly-deserted temples, stone-walls and a play of light and darkness in almost every frame, form the cryptic message of human greed that the film's producers state would form the crux of Tumbbad.

Tumbbad, set in colonial India, is a non-liner narrative with fantasy elements and a lush, stylised look.

The teaser comes one day after the release of the eerie poster of Tumbbad in four different languages.

The project will be presented by Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation and will be jointly bankrolled by Little Town Films production in association with Colour Yellow Productions. It is co-produced by Film i Vst and Filmgate Films.

Tumbbad, starring Sohum Shah in the lead role, is set to release in India on 12 October in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

Watch the teaser here.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 17:08 PM