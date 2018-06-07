A Star Is Born trailer: Lady Gaga takes the spotlight as a struggling musician in Bradley Cooper's directorial debut

The trailer for Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born is out, and it looks like an interesting and promising take on the classic Hollywood story.

This is the third remake of 1937’s A Star Is Born for which actress Janet Gaynor was nominated for an Oscar for the Best Actress category. The movie was rebooted in 1954 with Judy Garland and James Mason, and in 1976 with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

The story of 2018's A Star Is Born revolves around seasoned musician Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) discovering and falling in love with struggling musician Ally (Lady Gaga). She had almost given up on her dream to make it big as a singer until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight.

In the trailer, Jackson Maine is shown standing before a massive audience and singing a ballad that includes the lyric "maybe it’s time to let the old ways down". He then discovers Ally who’s short on confidence. "I don’t sing my own songs," she tells Maine, "I just don’t feel comfortable. Almost every single person has told me that they liked the way I sounded, but they didn’t like the way I looked". A smitten Cooper replies, "I think you’re beautiful".

You can watch the trailer here:

A remake of the 1937 film of the same name, A Star Is Born is Bradley Cooper's directorial debut. The script of the movie has been developed by Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters; and the movie is being produced by Bradley Cooper, Bill Gerber, Jon Peters, Todd Phillips, and Lynette Howell Taylo.

A Star Is Born stars Bradley Cooper (Hangover series, Silver Linings Playbook, American Sniper) and Lady Gaga (American Horror Story: Hotel) in lead roles. The film stars Sam Elliott, Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle, Rebecca Field, and Michael Harney.

It is scheduled for a 5 October release worldwide.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 16:59 PM