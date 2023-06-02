Sky News host Caleb Bond says Prince Harry’s US visa is under scrutiny following his confession to using illicit drugs in his book ‘Spare’. US government will appear in court over Prince Harry’s visa application. But the question is whether Harry is paying the price for being just too honest in his controversial memoir Spare.

Prince Harry admitted in his book Spare mentioned that he used psychedelic drugs to deal with him mother Lady Diana’s death. “The US, as we know, has very strict rules about being able to go back into the US or entering the US, and they basically ban anyone … who has used drugs,” Mr Bond said. “Prince Harry may well be locked in the UK for life.”

Legal experts have concluded Prince Harry could be denied re-entry to the United States thanks to the drug-taking admissions the Duke of Sussex made in his autobiography.

The development means Harry may be stopped by US border officials after his upcoming trip to London to testify in his legal battle with Mirror Group Newspapers over allegations of phone hacking. Public interest in Harry’s current visa situation has increased following the release of Spare in January, which described his drug use in both the UK and on trips to the US. Prince Harry could be denied re-entry to the US by any border official who was aware of his drug-taking admissions in his autobiography, legal experts have claimed.

Prince William deeply cares about his brother Prince Harry, a royal expert said, even though the latter stepped down from royal duties in 2020. Royal expert Simon Heffer claimed that Prince William is frustrated by the fact that Prince Harry is set to release his memoir and is shocked by the decision. The royal expert claimed that Prince Harry will not “enjoy living in exile in America for very much longer”, stressing that Prince William may not “accept a reconciliation” with Prince Harry should the latter decide to return to the UK. “The Prince of Wales is reported to be appalled at his brother’s general behaviour, and that the book is going to appear at all,” Simon Heffer told The Telegraph.

Prince Harry’s visa woes started with his drug connection

Prince Harry admitted in his book Spare mentioned that he used psychedelic drugs to deal with him mother Lady Diana’s death. During Harry’s interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, he touched upon a topic from his book about how he used psychedelic drugs to deal with the death of his mother several years later. He mentioned that he had a lot of trouble coping with the loss, even having a hard time believing she was truly dead.

According to Dailymail report, the Heritage Foundation, a Washington DC-based conservative think-tank, is suing Joe Biden’s administration to force officials to release the Duke of Sussex’s immigration files. The organisation wants to know how the prince managed to get into the US, considering he subsequently confessed in his bombshell memoir Spare to taking cocaine, cannabis and magic mushrooms.

The legal proceedings

According to CNN report, US immigration records should be unsealed in the light of revelations about drug-taking in his recent book, a conservative think tank will argue in a federal court. The Heritage Foundation is suing the US government to find out if it acted according to procedure when it granted the Duke of Sussex a US visa. Under US immigration law, evidence of past drug use can be grounds to reject an application.

The case will be held in front of a federal judge on June 6 at the US District Court for the District of Columbia. The Heritage Foundation filed a complaint under the Freedom of Information Act, attempting to compel the government to release Harry’s immigration file. “The requested information is of immense public interest,” reads an amended complaint filed on May 5.

“Widespread and continuous media coverage has surfaced the question of whether DHS [Department of Homeland Security] properly admitted the Duke of Sussex in light of the fact that he has publicly admitted to the essential elements of a number of drug offenses in both the United States and abroad,” it continues.

The original request for Harry’s records was rejected because Harry had not indicated that he “consented to his information being released,” the US Justice Department said in court papers.

Crisis in Harry and Meghan’s marriage

All is not fine Harry and Meghan’s relationship. They might get divorced and the British media has said it with confidence that the couple is not going through the best phase of their relationship. Experts say, ‘all is not well’.



