The British media claims that the couple is going through a crisis. Meghan’s half-sister, Diana’s butler, experts believe that ‘all is not well’. So, what went wrong in the Harry-Meghan relationship is the big question. There are enough signs that Harry and Meghan ‘breaking apart’ as couple and ‘leading separate lives’

Harry and Meghan got married on May 18, 2018. Their marriage was a symbol of hope for the coloured people of Britain. The ceremony, widely followed and commented by the entire British society, took place at Windsor Castle, more specifically in St. George’s Chapel and although it seems like yesterday when the couple said ‘I do’, this month the prince and the actress have celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

But it seems that the couple instead of celebrating their five years of marriage are trying to overcome a little bump. According to media such as Daily Mail or The Telegraph, Harry and Meghan have not celebrated their anniversary and have not shown any loving gesture to each other for some time, something that makes the British media suspect a possible divorce.

Royal expert Tom Bower’s prediction

According to a report published in marca.com, Tom Bower, a journalist expert in the British royal house has pointed out that “Meghan is getting tired of Harry” and that they would have started to live independently and separately. In addition to this, Markle’s absence at the coronation of her father-in-law, King Charles III, something that further fueled rumors of marital problems in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The rumors, according to royal expert Tom Bower, are coming out of London. “There are many now in London who say Meghan is getting tired of Harry.” There is speculation that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, will at any moment say ‘This is enough’ and negotiate with King Charles III some deal to break off the marriage.

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler’s prediction

Paul Burrell claimed Prince Harry will return to the UK for good – but without Meghan Markle. In conversation with GB News, Paul Burrell – who worked for Diana for more than 10 years until her death in 1997 – has claimed the Duke of Sussex is staying with his wife, Meghan, only for the sake of their two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 1. According to a report published in nzherald.com, Burrell says, “Am I the only person in the UK that is thinking, has Harry finally woken up to the truth? Has he finally seen the truth of what his wife is doing and that he’s been brainwashed and mesmerised by her beauty or something? Because we all know that but he doesn’t seem to see it,” Burrell said.

He added that he wants Harry to be happy and see his family grow but admitted there was a “niggling doubt” in his mind and he believed the prince would return to the UK for good and be welcomed with “open arms” by both his father King Charles and brother Prince William, despite reports of their estranged relationship.

“I have no doubt that, when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, when it does happen then he will return to the United Kingdom and I think his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales, will both greet him back into the country with open arms.

“There is an element of Harry we all love, we just don’t understand why he’s doing what he’s doing at the moment.” Burrell has claimed Harry’s children are the reason he has remained in California, stating: “Splitting from his family right now is a little premature.

“I think he would want to stay in that driving seat to watch his children grow because if he left this relationship now he’d lose his children because she’d keep them in America and he wouldn’t see them.

“You will inevitably see cracks in this marriage because we know with great press and great criticism and world fame comes great pressure and this couple will have great pressure on their shoulders.” It comes after a friend of the pair, Gayle King, revealed they were in “a really good place” right now. Speaking to Us Weekly, the TV star said: “You’ve seen the two of them together and I know what they have is really true-blue. And it’s good to see the happiness that they give each other.”

Samantha, Meghan’s half sister on Harry & Meghna’s divorce

Samantha has also claimed that she ‘did a lot of damage’ to their father Thomas Markle and called on her half-sister to make a public apology to him.

Speaking to TMZ about Meghan and Harry’s marriage, she said: ‘I see it ending in divorce unless they get extensive counselling and can agree to work on being honest, to work on apologies to everyone that they’ve damaged in the course of this bull in a china shop two-year spiel. ‘I mean, nothing about any of this has been honest, and the damage to the Royals has been massive – especially now.’

Meghan’s half sister had already claimed that Harry and Meghan are heading towards divorce. According to the Daily Mail report, Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister has launched another blistering attack on the Duchess of Sussex by claiming that her marriage to Prince Harry will end in divorce unless they get ‘extensive counselling’. Samantha Markle suggested the Duke may already be ‘questioning’ the marriage and predicted it could ‘get nasty’ until he ‘starts dissenting or pulling back from her’. The 56-year-old American also called on the Sussexes to go on an ‘apology tour’ after the couple made accusations of racism within the Royal Family during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan is a control freak and the mastermind behind Spare

Royal commentator Jennie Bond says Meghan Markle is ‘an absolute control freak’ who wants to be in control of every aspect of her life, “she is not used to having to cede control in anyway whatsoever. The Duchess of Sussex has said it takes “a lot of effort” to forgive and hinted that she can “say anything” as she sat down for a wide-ranging interview in the US.

