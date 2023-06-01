The US government will appear in a federal court next Tuesday to answer questions regarding Prince Harry’s visa application after he admitted to using illegal drugs.

According to Dailymail report, the Heritage Foundation, a Washington DC-based conservative think-tank, is suing Joe Biden’s administration to force officials to release the Duke of Sussex’s immigration files.

The organisation wants to know how the prince managed to get into the US, considering he subsequently confessed in his bombshell memoir Spare to taking cocaine, cannabis and magic mushrooms.

Legal experts have concluded Prince Harry could be denied re-entry to the United States thanks to the drug-taking admissions the Duke of Sussex made in his autobiography.

The development means Harry may be stopped by US border officials after his upcoming trip to London to testify in his legal battle with Mirror Group Newspapers over allegations of phone hacking. Public interest in Harry’s current visa situation has increased following the release of Spare in January, which described his drug use in both the UK and on trips to the US.

The Duke of Sussex admitted to experimenting with controlled substances including marijuana, cocaine, ayahuasca, and even used magic mushrooms at actress Courteney Cox’s house.

Harry’s drug connection

In the memoir, the Duke of Sussex also describes being dragged into the office of an unnamed member of the Royal Household staff during his grandmother the Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002 after a journalist asked the Palace about his drug-taking habits.

He revealed that he was offered a line of cocaine during a hunting weekend. Admitting that he lied to the Royal Household staff during his interrogation, Harry mentioned that taking cocaine wasn’t much fun and he did it partly to be different and because he was a seventeen-year-old willing to try almost anything that would upset the established order.

He wrote: ‘It wasn’t much fun, and it didn’t make me feel particularly happy the way the others seemed to, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main goal. To feel. To be different.’

(With added inputs from agencies)

