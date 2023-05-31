Amidst divorce rumours of Harry and Meghan, Princess Diana’s former butler has sensationally claimed Prince Harry has “finally woken up to the truth” about his wife and will soon return to the UK for good. And as for Meghan Markle, it has been a while since Meghan stood on UK soil.

In conversation with GB News, Paul Burrell – who worked for Diana for more than 10 years until her death in 1997 – has claimed the Duke of Sussex is staying with his wife, Meghan, only for the sake of their two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 1.

According to a report published in nzherald.com, Burrell says, “Am I the only person in the UK that is thinking, has Harry finally woken up to the truth? Has he finally seen the truth of what his wife is doing and that he’s been brainwashed and mesmerised by her beauty or something? Because we all know that but he doesn’t seem to see it,” Burrell said.

He added that he wants Harry to be happy and see his family grow but admitted there was a “niggling doubt” in his mind and he believed the prince would return to the UK for good and be welcomed with “open arms” by both his father King Charles and brother Prince William, despite reports of their estranged relationship.

“I have no doubt that, when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, when it does happen then he will return to the United Kingdom and I think his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales, will both greet him back into the country with open arms.

Grant Harrold told the New York Post, “I’d never say never, it’s always possible that one day he might want to come home, it’s possible that he might buy a property here if he wanted to come over more and Meghan didn’t want to come over. “Meghan doesn’t really have any family here as such, all her family are in the States and that’s where Harry has decided he wants to set up his home.”

The last time Meghan was in the country was in September 2022 as both she and Harry made an appearance at the One Young World Summit in Manchester. During her speech at the event, Meghan she said it was ‘very nice to be back,’ but the good mood was quickly dashed as The Queen passed away on 8 September and Harry and Meghan’s stay in the UK was extended.

Harry moving back to UK without Meghan

On the other hand, there is speculation that probably Harry is moving back to UK. But whenever it happens Harry will be welcomed back home with open hands by his father, King Charles III.

According to a report published in nzherald.com, Burrell says, “Am I the only person in the UK that is thinking, has Harry finally woken up to the truth? Has he finally seen the truth of what his wife is doing and that he’s been brainwashed and mesmerised by her beauty or something? Because we all know that but he doesn’t seem to see it,” Burrell said.

He added that he wants Harry to be happy and see his family grow but admitted there was a “niggling doubt” in his mind and he believed the prince would return to the UK for good and be welcomed with “open arms” by both his father King Charles and brother Prince William, despite reports of their estranged relationship.

“I have no doubt that, when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, when it does happen then he will return to the United Kingdom and I think his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales, will both greet him back into the country with open arms.

Harry has a room for himself to stay away from Meghan

According to Sky News Contributor Daisy Cousens says the alleged reports Prince Harry has contacted divorce lawyers shows with great press comes “great pressure” and is not conducive to maintaining an effective relationship.

“There were always going to be potential cracks appearing in this marriage … with great press and great attention comes great pressure.” Ms Cousens further told Sky News host Caroline Di Russo, “I would not be surprised if any of this is true.”

According to Irish Mirror, Lady Colin Campbell, 73, was commenting on reports alleging Harry had been spending time alone in two hotels, one near his home in Montecito and another in Los Angeles, the Scottish Daily Express reports. Lady Campbell, who is known as Lady C, claimed to GB News: “There have been problems in the marriage supposedly for some time. I mean, I have heard from five totally reliable sources that Harry called in the lawyers some months ago.

(With added inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.