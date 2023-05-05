According to Fox New After months of will they, won’t they, it was finally announced with great fanfare that Harry would attend the royal coronation. Now Duchess Meghan, that was another thing. While she sits back idly waiting for an apology from the royals for making her relevant and internationally famous, she declined the invite to the event of the decade because she wanted to stay home for a four-year old’s birthday party.

Even as they turn their noses up on royal tradition, both Meghan and Harry always wanted to carry their title of princess and prince and even the tradition of hereditary privileges. According to reports as Harry put it, they always wanted their kids to have their birth rights to be Prince and he has done everything in his power.

Harry and Meghan has made a lot of money through the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and Harry’s controversial memoir Spare. They knew that they wouldn’t have made this money has they been members of the royal family. It is very demeaning that Harry and Meghna are prostituting their titles to make more money.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ‘prostituting’ their titles and the Royal Family to make more money, says Talk TV contributor Esther Krakue. “What is really odd is the fact that Harry and Meghan felt insulted when they found out at the time that their children wouldn’t be eligible to be Prince and Princess,” she told Sky News host Caroline Di Russo.

After a batch of backfires in the PR stakes — with secret letters sent to King Charles to explain why she was such a monster on TV to Oprah, and then to explain the meaning behind it — this was the bombshell of the week. But is Meghan Markle leaving the royal life completely to shifting focus to enterprise ventures. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has once again made headlines as she recently signed a deal with talent agency WME. But hold your horses, Suits fans, because Meghan is not returning to acting anytime soon. Instead, she is keen on focusing her efforts on her enterprise ventures, and her WME team will be composed of three heavyweights within the agency: Ari Emanuel, Brad Slater, and Jill Smoller.

The agency will be working on expanding Meghan’s business ventures across various platforms, including film and television production, brand partnerships, and overall business development. WME will also represent the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell, and Meghan will serve as the couple’s public face when it comes to their entertainment industry pursuits.

Rift in Harry & Meghan’s relationship

No matter hard both Harry and Meghan try to show the world that they are in love, there is definitely a rift in the couple's relationship. According to reports, Mark Boardman, a well-known entertainment expert and founder of MarkMeets, expressed surprise as to why Prince Harry has not signed with WME as well. While it is possible that he has already signed but hasn't announced it yet, he may have opted to pursue different career paths or may not want to be represented by the same agency as Meghan. However, Boardman did mention that Harry and Meghan previously stated that they plan to work together on various projects, so it's likely that they will continue to collaborate in some capacity.

Meghan was the mastermind. Celia Walden told GB News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pursuing different agendas. She added that the couple’s public duties are resulting in them leading slightly separate lives.

Relationships is about sharing and caring, but here Meghan is completely overpowering Harry and kind of poisoning him against his family. Meghan Markle was the mastermind behind Harry’s controversial memoir, Spare. It was she who encouraged him to write the book.

According to marca.com report experts had mentioned that Meghan would be “tired” of her husband and could be looking for an “exit plan” in the not too distant future.

The rumors, according to royal expert Tom Bower, are coming out of London. “There are many now in London who say Meghan is getting tired of Harry.” There is speculation that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, will at any moment say ‘This is enough’ and negotiate with King Charles III some deal to break off the marriage.

Meghan is a control freak and the mastermind behind Spare

Royal commentator Jennie Bond says Meghan Markle is ‘an absolute control freak’ who wants to be in control of every aspect of her life, “she is not used to having to cede control in anyway whatsoever. The Duchess of Sussex has said it takes “a lot of effort” to forgive and hinted that she can “say anything” as she sat down for a wide-ranging interview in the US.