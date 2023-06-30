According to report published in Newsweek, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially vacated their Frogmore Cottage home after being asked to give up the property on the Windsor Castle estate earlier this year, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed. The property, known as Frogmore Cottage, was a wedding present to the couple from Harry’s grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in 2018.

As per Daily Telegraph, that: “The Duke and Duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset.”

The report on Newsweek says that in a briefing given to journalists covering the publication of the annual Sovereign Grant Report—the breakdown of the monarchy’s public funding expenditure—the spokesperson said that the couple had removed the last of their belongings from the property.

Harry and Meghan were given the use of the cottage by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 when the couple were expecting their first baby. The property had originally been staff accommodation and required structural refurbishment and redecoration before it could be made habitable.

In 2020, when the couple announced they were seeking to change their working roles within the monarchy, they stated their intention to retain the use of Frogmore Cottage with the permission of Queen Elizabeth, who still owned the property.

When the couple stepped down fully from their working royal roles and moved permanently to the U.S. in 2020, the Frogmore Cottage arrangement did not change. However, the couple repaid the estimated $3.2 million of public money (through the sovereign grant) spent on its structural refurbishments. They were reportedly asked to leave in January this year, following the publication of Prince Harry’s controversial memoir Spare which showed the British royal family in bad light.

Since their move to the U.S., Harry and Meghan made only two public stays at Frogmore. One with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, and another for the period following the Queen’s death that September.

Harry, Meghan are ‘prostituting’ their titles

Earlier Firstpost reported on Harry and Meghan prostituting their titles. Even as they turn their noses up on royal tradition, both Meghan and Harry always wanted to carry their title of princess and prince and even the tradition of hereditary privileges. According to reports as Harry put it, they always wanted their kids to have their birth rights to be Prince and he has done everything in his power.

Harry and Meghan has made a lot of money through the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and Harry’s controversial memoir Spare. They knew that they wouldn’t have made this money has they been members of the royal family. It is very demeaning that Harry and Meghna are prostituting their titles to make more money.

Money-minded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘prostituting’ their titles and the Royal Family to make more money, says Talk TV contributor Esther Krakue. “What is really odd is the fact that Harry and Meghan felt insulted when they found out at the time that their children wouldn’t be eligible to be Prince and Princess,” she told Sky News host Caroline Di Russo.

Harry and Meghan‘s rumoured divorce

On the other hand, there is a lot of toxicity around Harry and Meghan’s marriage and there are news coming from experts and also Meghan’s half sister that the couple is heading for a divorce. According to the Daily Mail report, Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister has launched another blistering attack on the Duchess of Sussex by claiming that her marriage to Prince Harry will end in divorce unless they get ‘extensive counselling’. Samantha Markle suggested the Duke may already be ‘questioning’ the marriage and predicted it could ‘get nasty’ until he ‘starts dissenting or pulling back from her’. The 56-year-old American also called on the Sussexes to go on an ‘apology tour’ after the couple made accusations of racism within the Royal Family during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A royal commentator had earlier mentioned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘breaking apart and leading separate lives’. The rumors, according to royal expert Tom Bower, are coming out of London. “There are many now in London who say Meghan is getting tired of Harry.” There is speculation that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, will at any moment say ‘This is enough’ and negotiate with King Charles III some deal to break off the marriage.

(With added inputs from agencies)

