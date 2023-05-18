Harry, Meghan’s car chase: Targets of 'reckless and irresponsible' paparazzi; says NYC mayor

Looks like history is being repeated like Princess Diana’s fatal 1997 crash. Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and her mother were reportedly involved in a ‘near catastrophic car chase’, that involved the paparazzi. The news was shared by Harry’s spokesperson.

According to reports, the incident occurred after the couple had attended an awards ceremony held in New York by the MS Foundation for Women, where Meghan was honoured for her work. Prince Harry, Meghan and her mother were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi, a spokesperson for the couple claimed.

“On Tuesday night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.”

What the New York Mayor had to say?

New York Mayor Eric Adams said that it is “reckless and irresponsible” for anyone to chase people in vehicles in the densely populated city following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s statement on being involved in a “near catastrophic” pursuit by paparazzi.

Saying that he did receive a full briefing about the incident but was concerned about reports, the mayor said, “It’s clear that the press, the paparazzi, they want to get the right shot. But public safety must always be at the forefront.”

Mayor Adams said “two of our officers could have been injured” while he found it “hard to believe that there was a two-hour high-speed chase.” Even an incident lasting 10 minutes could have been “extremely dangerous”, he said.

“New York City is different from a small town somewhere. You shouldn’t be speeding anywhere but this is a densely populated city,” he added, saying, “It would be horrific to lose an innocent bystander during a chase like this and for something to have happened to them as well.”

Megyn Kelly on Harry & Meghan’s car chase

Megyn Kelly who is known for her unfiltered comments, fired back at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their claims of a ‘near-catastrophic’ paparazzi chase in New York City. “I lived in Manhattan for 17 yrs & it is not possible to have a 2hr ‘car chase’ there,” the former Fox News host stated on Twitter, addressing the Page Six report. ‘Too many street lights/stop signs, too much foot/car traffic & hundreds of places you could safely pull over to protect yourself.’

Megyn Kelly added, ‘Also if they really want to avoid the paparazzi perhaps the Duchess should stop using them so obviously when she wants to see herself in the paper,’ Kelly wrote, implying a complicated relationship between Markle and the paparazzi.

Kelly did not hold back her words during her show as well, she further challenged the couple’s privacy concerns, saying, ‘Well, sorry, you two, but you’re in America now,’ reminding them of the press’s rights in America. ‘You don’t like it? Go back home, for the love of God!’

‘Take your wife with you. I don’t know how we got saddled with you to begin with,’ Kelly added, emphasizing her annoyance.

Reckless driving

According to CNN report, in a statement, the New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed the outline of the Sussexes’ account but described it in less colourful language. The NYPD “assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex” on Tuesday evening and “there were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging,” said Julian Phillips, the NYPD’s deputy commissioner for public information.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard,” he said.

The couple’s spokesperson said that while “being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety” and urged the media not to publish photographs from the incident. “Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

According to the account provided by the couple’s team, the incident involved around half a dozen blacked-out vehicles with unidentified people driving recklessly and endangering the convoy and everyone around them.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal roles in 2020 and moved to the United States partly because of what they described as intense media harassment.

(With added inputs from agencies)

