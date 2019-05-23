GOTcast: As Game of Thrones comes to an end, looking back at our favourite episodes, moments from the HBO series

We're finally at the Endgame — the season finale of HBO's Game of Thrones, that is. For fans who have been following the show since the very beginning, there's so much to analyse and take in with this finale episode specifically.

In the last episode of GOTcast, we discuss the good, bad and ugly aspects of the finale episode, especially since it has been the lowest rated episode of this season. As the backlash against the season finale rises, the last two episodes have been universally disliked by many fans — some of whom are not able to digest the decisions that the show-runners have made, plot wise.

Spoilers:

We discuss two of the major highlights of the episode: Bran being appointed the King of Westeros, and Jon stabbing Dany. We also tried to understand the purpose of revealing Jon's true identity as a Targaryen and Drogon's heart-melting response to seeing his mother dead. We ended the episode with our favourite moments and episodes from this season (and with a heavy heart).

Featuring: Rohini Nair, Pradeep Menon and Swetha Ramakrishnan

Illustration by Satwit Gade.

