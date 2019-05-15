GOTcast: Dissecting the severe backlash to Game of Thrones S8 E5 and Daenerys' descent into 'madness'

We're finally at the Endgame — the season finale of HBO's Game of Thrones, that is. For fans who have been following the show since the very beginning, there's so much to analyse and take in. And so, we decided to start a podcast to discuss all things Game of Thrones season 8. Titled, GOTcast, we hope to have one platform where we discuss all our thoughts as the six episodes of the last season unfolds.

One of the biggest questions we addressed in this podcast was why so many people hated episode 5. Some of the reasons that came up was that too much was crammed into one episode — a common feedback of the entire season; Cersei and Jaime's death, even though poetic, happened too fast and abruptly, especially if we compare it to Varys and Euron Greyjoy's deaths; Dany's descent into madness was executed shabbily, although we argued that this has been a long time coming. Cleganebowl, Arya's scenes and some of the battle scenes were the highlights of this episode. We also agreed that this is one of the better-directed episodes.

Featuring: Rohini Nair, Pradeep Menon and Swetha Ramakrishnan

Illustration by Satwit Gade.

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 12:40:36 IST

