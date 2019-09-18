Ghost Stories: Avinash Tiwary, Mrunal Thakur cast as lead in Karan Johar's short in Netflix horror anthology

Karan Johar has cast Avinash Tiwary and Mrunal Thakur to play the leads in his short for Netflix's forthcoming anthology film Ghost Stories, the filmmaker has confirmed exclusively to Firstpost. However, no details about their roles have been divulged yet.

While Tiwary received overwhelmingly positive reviews for his role in Sajid Ali's 2018 romantic drama Laila Majnu, Mrunal has had two back-to-back releases in 2019 — Super 30 and Batla House. Tiwary has also been roped in for the official Hindi adaptation of A Girl on the Train, headlined by Parineeti Chopra. On the other hand, Mrunal has wrapped up the shooting of Netflix's Baahubali prequel show The Rise of Sivagami.

This omnibus will see directors Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap helm individual stories in the horror or supernatural genre. Their stories will be thematically connected to each other and culminate in a hair-raising end.

Ghost Stories will be the third part in the anthology series, kickstarted in 2013 with Bombay Talkies, and continued with Lust Stories (2018). Bombay Talkies released on 3 May, 2013, coinciding with and celebrating the 100th year of Indian cinema and the beginning of a new era in modern cinema. Lust Stories, on the other hand, was lauded by critics and audiences alike for its exploration of female sexuality, a subject that has hardly been dwelled on by mainstream Bollywood flicks.

Earlier, it was confirmed that Vijay Varma, who became an overnight sensation with the release of Zoya's Gully Boy, will reunite with the director once again for the anthology series. Varma will play the lead in the short, sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor. Also, Sobhita Dhulipala has also been cast in Kashyap's segment.

Ghost Stories is the third collaboration between Netflix and RSVP Films. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala in association with Ashi Dua of Flying Unicorn Entertainment, Ghost Stories will release exclusively on the streaming platform.

