Ghost Stories: Gully Boy breakthrough star Vijay Varma, Janhvi Kapoor cast in Zoya Akhtar's short in Netflix anthology

Vijay Varma, who became an overnight sensation with the release of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, will reunite with the director once again for the anthology series Ghost Stories. Varma will play the lead in the short, sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor.

The omnibus will boast of four shorts, directed Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, and Dibakar Banerjee, along with Zoya. Ghost Stories will be the third part in the anthology series, kickstarted in 2013 with Bombay Talkies, and continued with Lust Stories (2018). The stories will be thematically connected to each other and culminate in a hair-raising end.

The project was announced on 1 August

✅ Anurag Kashyap Are you screaming yet? You will be soon. #GhostStories, coming soon, only on Netflix. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 1, 2019

Speaking about her new project, Zoya Akhtar earlier said in a statement, “Working with Netflix is a delight for any filmmaker whose story is sacrosanct. As a writer/ director, I thrive on bending genres and inverting tropes and I am so looking forward to attempting that with a ghost story.”

Bombay Talkies released on 3 May 2013, coinciding with and celebrating the 100th year of Indian cinema and the beginning of a new era in modern cinema. Lust Stories, on the other hand, was lauded by critics and audiences alike for its exploration of female sexuality, a subject that has hardly been delved into by mainstream Bollywood flicks.

The shoot of Zoya’s short has just commenced and will be produced by RSVP Pictures and Tiger Baby. Ghost Stories is the third collaboration between Netflix and RSVP. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and RSVP, in association with Ashi Dua of Flying Unicorn Entertainment, Ghost Stories will release exclusively on Netflix and will stream to 151 million members across 190 countries at the same time.

Updated Date: Aug 17, 2019 11:53:12 IST