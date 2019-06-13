Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma roped in for Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy: 'Elated to be part of the project'

Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma is all set to star in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, his first international project. The BBC World is developing a TV series of Vikram Seth's acclaimed novel of the same name.

"I am elated to be part of a Mira Nair project. I've been the biggest admirer of her work and cannot wait to make this illustrious story come alive," Vijay told Indo Asian News Service.

Vijay, who was widely praised for his role of a drug dealer in Zoya Akhtar's hit film Gully Boy, will play the supporting character of Rasheed, a student at Brahmpur University.

Expressing his excitement for the project, Vijay further said, "During the process of screen tests, I read a few parts but it was the character of Rasheed that really attracted me as an actor and I was drawn to it. I'm glad that this project came my way and I'm looking forward to be working with a stellar team."

The shooting for the BBC series will begin in September this year. In an interview to Film Companion, Mira Nair revealed the cast includes Tabu, Randeep Hooda, Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz, and Vivan Shah among others.

'A Suitable Boy' follows a young woman's search for love and identity in a newly independent, post-Partition India. Lata is growing up in northern India in 1951. Her mother is determined to find her a husband, but after her sister’s arranged marriage, Lata is not convinced she wants the same path. Torn between duty to her family and the excitement of romance, Lata embarks on an epic journey of love, desire and heartache as three very different suitors vie for her hand.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019

