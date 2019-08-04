Parineeti Chopra's Hindi remake of The Girl on The Train goes on floors; makers aim for 2020 release

Parineeti Chopra on Sunday started shooting for the Hindi remake of Hollywood blockbuster The Girl on the Train.

The film, to be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, is an official remake of the 2016 thriller featuring Emily Blunt. Dasgupta took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"Hopping on to a train ride today with Parineeti Chopra," he wrote.

In the movie, Parineeti will play an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person's investigation. Previously talking about her role in the film, Parineeti had told Mid day that she planned to worked extra hard to stay in character for this role. "England (where the shooting will take place) will become my university again. I will become a student because I am going to treat it like that to deliver the best possible performance," the actress had said.

It is produced by Reliance Entertainment. Set in the UK, the film will also feature Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari.

The makers are eyeing a 2020 release.

Apart from The Girl On The Train, Parineeti has multiple other projects lined up for the coming year. These include Jabariya Jodi, which also features Siddharth Malhotra, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Saina Nehwal's biopic.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2019 14:40:52 IST