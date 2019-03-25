Laila Majnu actor Avinash Tiwary on Filmfare Best Debutant nomination snub: An opportunity lost forever

The 64th Filmfare Awards were a starry affair, but amid the glitz, one member of the industry expressed disappointment.

Taking to Twitter a day after the do, Avinash Tiwary — seen in Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu — rued that he had been snubbed in the Best Debutant nominations.

Tiwary was previously part of Tu Hai Mera Sunday; however, he contends Laila Majnu should have been considered his debut since THMS featured an ensemble cast.

Tiwary tweeted: "At the risk of sounding like a cry baby... Laila Majnu is my debut film as a lead" going on to add, "Ask why Filmfare decided to ignore me...I am very aware that none of this makes any difference but if I stand for empowering others to speak their mind and against what is not just, I should first stand for myself."

The actor's entire Twitter thread about the snub can be viewed below:

In a similar case a few years ago, actor Vicky Kaushal did not receive a Best Debutant nomination for his role in Masaan. His previous appearance in the film Bombay Velvet was cited as the reason.

Laila Majnu, a romantic drama directed by Sajid Ali and presented by Imtiaz Ali, starred Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles. The film received appreciation from critics, but was not a box office success.

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2019 19:29:16 IST