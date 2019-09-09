Ghost Stories: Sobhita Dhulipala to be a part of Anurag Kashyap's short in Netflix horror anthology

Amazon Original Made in Heaven's breakout star, Sobhita Dhulipala, will be a part of Netflix's upcoming anthology Ghost Stories. This omnibus will see four of India’s coveted film directors helm individual stories in the horror or supernatural genre. The stories, directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap, will be thematically connected to each other and culminate in a hair-raising end.

While very little is known about Dhulipala's character in the anthology, it is revealed that she will be a part of Kashyap's short.

The project was announced earlier in August. Kashyap, who has collaborated with Netflix on multiple occasions, says in a statement, “I am really looking forward to challenging myself to make something that I have never attempted before. Also, I have never prepared so much for anything before.”

Ghost Stories will be the third part in the anthology series, kickstarted in 2013 with Bombay Talkies, and continued with Lust Stories (2018). Bombay Talkies released on 3 May 2013, coinciding with and celebrating the 100th year of Indian cinema and the beginning of a new era in modern cinema. Lust Stories, on the other hand, was lauded by critics and audiences alike for its exploration of female sexuality, a subject that has hardly been delved into by mainstream Bollywood flicks.

Earlier, it was also confirmed that Vijay Varma, who became an overnight sensation with the release of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, will reunite with the director once again for the anthology series Ghost Stories. Varma will play the lead in the short, sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor.

Ghost Stories is the third collaboration between Netflix and RSVP. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and RSVP, in association with Ashi Dua of Flying Unicorn Entertainment, Ghost Stories will release exclusively on the streaming platform.

Meanwhile, Shobita will also feature in Netflix Indian original Bard of Blood. She will share screen space with Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kirti Kulhari and Rajit Kapoor in the series. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan under his Red Chillies Entertainment banner, Bard of Blood is a seven-episode high-octane thriller series is based on a 2015 book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqi.

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 16:06:41 IST