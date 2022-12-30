Leave it to filmmaker Luv Ranjan to bring Indian audiences the most unique and dynamic onscreen pairing that has audiences waiting with bated breath. His Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar leads Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are unquestionably the freshest pair of 2023 as the two popular young stars will be seen in an interesting love comedy and an epic romance.

While Ranbir Kapoor has been the nation’s heartthrob ever since his debut, Shraddha Kapoor on the other hand has always been a lucky mascot at the box office and a nationwide crush, making this pairing a match-made-in-Bollywood-heaven.

Considering the popularity of both the stars and the fact that they’ve been paired in a romantic film, there is much excitement surrounding Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar especially since Luv Ranjan’s signature brand of comedy and his iconic movie dialogues have always trended on social media and appealed to millennial and Gen-Z audiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Apart from giving audiences the freshest and most anticipated onscreen pair of 2023, the film also marks many firsts including Ranbir Kapoor’s first film with Luv Ranjan and even Shraddha Kapoor’s first with the director. The film also ends the long-standing drought of romance in Hindi cinema, as Luv Ranjan gears up for a bubbly and mischievous love story.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.