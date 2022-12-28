While 2022 has seen several hard-hitting stories and their successes, the audience is yet to encounter an effervescent love story where quirk and sass fall in love with each other. But to fill that gap and fill our souls with love, wonder, and joy, Luv Ranjan is gearing up for the release of the Ranbir & Shraddha starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in the first quarter of 2023. As much as the audience enjoys watching gruesome stories, and sitting on the edges of their seats, they are big fans of love stories since the beginning of Indian cinema.

Now with Luv Ranjan all set to thrive with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and to end the long-standing draught of fun love stories in Bollywood, audiences couldn’t be more excited to watch more of what Ranbir and Shraddha have to offer. Adding more to this, the fresh pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha is the biggest catch along with the creative title of the film. This film marks too many firsts, as we will see Ranbir and Luv Ranjan working together for the first time and their combination becoming one of the most magical tandems for this love marvel. All of these elements have come together to make Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar the most promising love story of 2023.

Since the time the title of the film was announced and the first teaser was dropped, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been making back-to-back headlines. From having a whacky title to a fresh pairing and this film being Luv Ranjan’s upcoming, everything about Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has ignited a spark amongst the audience. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023.

