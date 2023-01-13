Harry’s Spare: Decoding the Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s bridesmaid dress drama

In his new memoir, Spare, which was released on 10 January, Harry recalled how Meghan received a text from Kate about the dresses needing to be altered. He claimed that when Meghan responded, she told Kate that their tailor, Ajay, would be making his way to Kensington Palace. However, he claimed that this response “wasn’t sufficient,” before sharing the alleged text conversation between the two women. Ajay Mirpuri, the wedding tailor finally revealed the insider details after four years of silence. He has worked with the royals and celebrities on several occasions, including Elton John, Stormzy, Ben Affleck, Michael Kane, Mariah Carey, and George Clooney. He maintained a four-year-long diplomatic silence because of the long-standing relationship with the royals.

How did the infamous bridesmaid dress drama start?

“Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy,” Kate’s text said, according to Harry. “She cried when she tried it on at home.” Prince Harry wrote in his book that he found Meghan Markle on the floor sobbing because of all these bridesmaid dresses. Four days before the royal wedding, fierce texts were exchanged between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle because of the bridesmaid dresses. Prince Harry mentioned that when Meghan directed Kate to get alterations done for Princess Charlotte’s dress from the wedding tailor, the Duchess of Cambridge demanded that all the dresses should be remade. Further, when Meghan mentioned that she was under a lot of stress because of the wedding and the drama surrounding her father, Kate stated that she is well aware of the same but the wedding is in four days and dresses are important.

Harry then claimed that Meghan responded with: “Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since eight a.m. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other moms are doing?”

In her reply, Kate allegedly said that “all of the dresses need to be remade”. Harry also claimed that Kate’s wedding dress designer had agreed with her.

Meghan had bigger issues to handle

Meghan asked Kate if she knew what was happening with her father, Thomas Markle, as the Daily Mail reported that he staged photos of himself appearing to learn more about Britain, ahead of his arrival for the royal wedding. (In the recent docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the Duchess said she found out her father wouldn’t be attending her wedding from a TMZ report.

After Kate said that she knew about Meghan’s father, she still mentioned the dresses and texted: “And the wedding is in four days!” Meghan then replied with: “Yes, Kate, I know…”

Harry went on to claim that Kate texted about other wedding issues, including “the page boys,” and that the two women “went back and forth” about the topic.

The conversation allegedly ended with Meghan texted: “I’m not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit, then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He’s been waiting all day,” to which Kate responded: “Fine.”

Wedding tailor Ajay Mirpuri coming into picture

In an interview with the Daily Mail that no argument ensued between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton in front of him. However, as the wedding tends to be a stressful time, especially for those at this high level, there is a big chance that such problems can take place during the best of times and people should respect that.

He further added that the dress fittings are last minute hitches that anyone can face. It is understandable that people would be more than upset if dresses were not fitting properly. No one wants their children to walk on the big stage in an ill-fitting dress as it can be nerve wrecking. Mirpuri stated that alterations were to be made on all the six bridesmaid dresses.

(With added inputs from agencies)

