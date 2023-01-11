Prince Harry in his memoir Spare which hit the shelves yesterday mentioned that Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton shamed Meghan Markle as a “divorced biracial American actress”. In an interview ahead of the release of Spare Prince Harry said that Prince William and his wife never got along with Meghan Markle from the very first meeting.

Harry in his memoir Spare said that Prince William and Kate had never expected him to start a relationship with “someone like Meghan who had a very successful career”. In fact, some even said that Prince Harry married above his standard. Kate from the beginning didn’t like the importance that was given to Meghan by the public of Britain. Kate felt overshadowed by the personality of Meghan Markle, who is a well-known activist and actor from Hollywood. Kate felt insecure in her presence and that is very evident even in Netflix’s docu-series Harry & Meghan. No matter how hard Kate tries she can never match up the style sense and personality of Meghan.

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry talks about the physical attack by his brother, William, now Prince of Wales, as their relationship fell apart over the younger prince’s marriage to the actor Meghan Markle. Harry says William called Meghan difficult, rude and abrasive, which Harry calls a “parroting of the press narrative” about his American wife.

The confrontation escalated, Harry writes, until William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and knocked me to the floor”. The extraordinary scene, which Harry says resulted in visible injury to his back, is one of many in Spare, which will be published worldwide next week and is likely to spark a serious furor for the British royal family.

But how did Kate Middleton respond to Prince Harry’s Spare? According to Stylecaster, William and Kate are privately reacting to the news. They are “very upset about Harry’s revelations,” the insider said. “It’s hit them very hard. They’re both confiding in each other right now.” The insider also said that Harry and Meghan should have “handled these issues behind closed doors” and that William “wished Harry wasn’t so public and cutting” with his accusations about the royal family. Kate is also finding it hard to trust her brother-in-law. “Kate feels that Harry’s actions are atrocious,” the source said. “She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard to forgive.”

Prince Harry’s Spare exposed other royal dark secrets including King Charles affair with Camilla. A series of sensational claims and accusations we will get to read from Prince Harry’s book Spare including the incident when Prince William and Prince Harry asked Charles not to marry Camilla.

King Charles extra-marital affair is one of the darkest part of the book, Spare knowing how much the people of Britain loved Diana and we are all aware of the stress that Diana went through in the marriage, the mental health issues and finally her decision to walk out of her marriage with King Charles. Harry and William urged King Charles not to marry Camilla. Harry writes that he and William begged their father not to marry Camilla, now Queen Consort, over fears she would be their wicked stepmother.

(With added inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.