Harry’s Spare a joke: Prince Harry's frostbitten penis

Prince Harry’s explosive memoir has certainly done brisk business in its opening week. Having sold 1.43 million copies on the day of release, Spare has now become a Guinness Record holder. It is the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time – outpacing ‘A Promised Land’ by former US President Barack Obama’s and many others and why not?

The Duke of Sussex recently made a guest appearance on The Late Show with host Stephen Colbert on his recently released Spare. As a part of the conversation, Colbert prompted Harry to elaborate on a point he mentioned in his book in which he confessed to having a frostbitten penis during the wedding of Prince William and Princess Kate.

Here is how Colbert started the conversation on Harry’s memoir Spare. “You write a lot about your brother,” Colbert began. “You call him Willy, but there is a different willy that also gave you some pain and trouble. You got frostbite.”

“Frostnip,” Harry corrected.”Frostnip on a delicate part of your anatomy,” Colbert continued. “Can you explain how it is that the royal standard got frostnip?” He later added, “Why did you not take care of the royal jewels? … The context of this is that you are going to the North Pole, and things got very cold. At what point did you realize there was a crisis at the South Pole?”

“First of all, it didn’t turn into an icicle,” Harry jokingly clarified. “It’s fine now, thank you. The context was that these amazing veterans were doing a walk to the North Pole. They had all the training, I had none. And I turned up thinking, how bad can this be? … It’s only the North Pole, it’s only minus 35 degrees. I’ve got the jacket, I’ve got the warm stuff, I’ve got all the things that I need. What I didn’t have was what I had when I actually went to the South Pole, which was a cock cushion.”

An article on the Guinness World Records website suggested that the figures are made even more impressive when considering that it was leaked five days early in Spain. This meant that most of the revelations contained within made headlines worldwide before the book officially hit shelves. However, it’s entirely possible that these juicy details actually spurred more people to buy Spare.”

(With added inputs from agencies)