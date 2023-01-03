Prince Harry has said he wants to have his father and brother back in his life and that he wants “a family, not an institution,” during a TV interview ahead of the publication of his memoir. Prince Harry had previously spoken about his relationship getting bitter with his father, King Charles III and his brother, Prince William. The Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan many have to say was like a one sided story. The six-part series that detailed the couple’s experiences leading to their decision to make a new start in the U.S.

The interview with Britain’s ITV channel is due to be released this Sunday, Harry was shown saying that “they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains” and that “they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile” — though it was not clear who he was referring to.

The interview will be aired next Sunday in which Prince Harry will talk to journalist Tom Bradby, about his personal relationships and the death of his mother Princess Diana. The programme will be broadcast two days before Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare is published. Prince Harry will also be interviewed by Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes before the memoir’s release.

In the trailer, Prince Harry is heard saying, “Every single time I’ve tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leaking and planting of stories against me and my wife. You know, the family motto is never complaining, never explain, but it’s just a motto.”

In July 2021, Prince Harry mentioned that he was writing a memoir. Described as “intimate and heartfelt” by his publisher Penguin Random House, the prince promised that the book would be an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life, spanning his childhood and coming-of-age as a royal, his military service, his marriage, and his experiences with fatherhood.

The announcement came on the heels of an eventful year for the prince—after stepping down from their duties as senior members of the royal family, he and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, moved to California, where they sat for an explosive televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, speaking candidly about facing racism, insensitivity, and a lack of mental healthcare within Buckingham Palace. Ever since the memoir was announced, royal watchers have eagerly awaited its release, hopeful that it might reveal more bombshells from inside the House of Windsor.

The Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docu-series many royal experts say added fuel to the fire and damaged the relationship of Prince Harry and Meghan with the other members in the royal family.

(With added inputs from agencies)

