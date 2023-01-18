Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly were not welcomed at the star-studded 2023 BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles amid their drama with the royal family. According to reports, they thought it would be a PR disaster to invite Harry and Meghan for the function. Harry’s elder brother, Prince William, is the president of BAFTA, so executives allegedly felt that extending an invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the annual event would be problematic.

“For them to roll out the red carpet to Harry and his wife would be like setting off a nuclear bomb. It’s a no-go,” the insider told the British newspaper, adding that Harry “roundly attacked” his family in both his Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan as well as his memoir, Spare.”

Prince William has served as the president of BAFTA since February 2010 and often attends the awards show with his wife, Kate Middleton. Both the docuseries Harry & Meghan and the memoir by Harry, Spare didn’t go down well with the British royal family.

The BAFTA tea party

The BAFTA Tea Party is a “staple fixture in the Los Angeles awards season calendar,” according to the charity’s website, which states, “The BAFTA Tea Party welcomes nominees, members and guests for a uniquely elegant gathering.” This year, stars including Angela Bassett, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Williams and Cate Blanchett attended the glamorous evening at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

