It’s an emotional blackmail that Prince Harry and Meghan are doing. It started with the Oprah interview, followed by the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, then came Harry’s memoir Spare and now Spare Volume 2. Washington-based British royal expert, Nile Gardiner, explained that Americans are quickly turning against the couple. “Harry isn’t a popular figure in America, and nor is Meghan Markle,” Gardiner told Express UK. “The Queen was massively popular in the US so he is increasingly seen as a negative and whining character in the US. The American public is starting to turn against both Harry and Meghan. Royal experts believe that Harry’s threats of further revelations unless his and Meghan’s unhinged demands are met must stop before King Charles even thinks about reconciliation.

“They are now seen as endlessly whining Hollywood-style celebrities. Most Americans see through them for what they are. Harry was once a very popular figure in America but now he has a narrow band of supporters among the liberal elites.”

The release of Harry’s memoir Spare came at a pivotal time for the Royal Family, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II but before the Coronation of King Charles III. Historian Rafe Heydel-Mankoo has accused the Sussexes, Harry and Meghan of stealing the limelight when all eyes should be on the Coronation and future reign of King Charles III.

According to reports, Historian Rafe Heydel-Mankoo said, “The thing is, of course, that this is supposed to be the first of a four book deal and we’ve had him almost blackmailing the Royal Family saying ‘oh, well, I left the most sensational pieces out of the book’,”

He added: “Almost, ‘If you don’t engage with me and apologise, well who knows, maybe there will be a volume two to Spare.” However, there have also been rumours that Meghan Markle has been considering writing her own memoir, although no such book has been confirmed. Heydel-Mankoo said: “We are also told that Meghan’s been keeping a diary and that you could have Mrs Spare or whatever they would call it.”

On the other hand, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly are no longer enjoying the support they used to receive from the American public following their constant attacks against the Royal Family. The Duke of Sussex memoir ‘Spare‘ has discussed about his life before his decision to walk away from the Royal Family.

The memoir has also negatively affected the poll ratings of many of the senior royals “unfairly and unjustifiably”, according to Heydel-Mankoo, who claimed the Royal Family “couldn’t answer” Prince Harry’s claims.

He added: “Unfortunately, caught in the crossfire is our own Royal Family, at a time, actually, when we should be doing everything we can to boost their position in time for the Coronation.”

Since Spare was released on January 10, Prince William’s popularity has dropped by eight percentage points, according to polling done by Ipsos Mori. Prince Harry’s ratings were down seven points. Kate, Princess of Wales’ ratings also suffered, dropping seven points to Meghan’s five-point drop.

