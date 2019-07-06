You are here:

Ed Sheeran drops two new tracks in collaboration with Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton, Yebba

Ed Sheeran dropped two new songs from his forthcoming No. 6 Collaborations album, 'Blow', with Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton, and 'Best Part of Me' with Yebba.

The singer has already released three songs from the album, the hit 'I Don’t Care' with Justin Bieber, 'Cross Me' with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, and last week’s 'Beautiful People' with Khalid.

Sheeran took to social media to make the announcements.

Check out them here:

The British artist changed things up a bit and has stepped out of his comfort zone to drop a stomping rock anthem titled 'Blow', which takes the 28-year-old into brand-new musical territory.

Mars shared an illustaration of the three musicians together on Instagram, adding a caption expressing appreciation for Sheeran for allowing him to take part in the project.

View this post on Instagram

It was a privilege to work with Ed "The Song Writing Machine" Sheeran and Chris "Sing Ya Face Off" Stapleton for Ed's new project. You never know what you’re gonna land on when you collaborate with other musicians and somehow we landed on this tune called BLOW. It was so much fun making this record and getting to work with such talented guys. I really hope one day we can all get together again and perform it LIVE. #BLOW #ComingSoon

A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Jul 4, 2019 at 12:19pm PDT

While talking about collaborating with global artists, the singer-songwriter said in a statement, “I’m a huge fan of all of the artists I worked with on the album. Whether I’ve been following them since the beginning of their careers, or had their albums on repeat, they’re artists that inspire me and all bring something special to each track."

No. 6 Collaborations is set to release on 12 July.

Sheeran's last album, 'Divide', came out in March 2017.

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2019 16:19:11 IST