Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber release catchy new collaborative single 'I Don't Care'

Singers Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have joined forces for a new single 'I Don't Care'. The lyric video of the song has clocked in 11 million views since it released on 10 May (Friday). The song comes four years after the hit track 'Love Yourself' from Bieber's fourth studio album Purpose, co-written by Sheeran.

Though 'I Don't Care' will be an absolute dance favorite, it is really about feeling out of place at a difficult point in ones' life. The two in perfect harmony, admit to finding solace in their significant others. "With all these people all around I'm crippled with anxiety / But I'm told it's where I'm s'posed to be / You know what? It's kinda crazy 'cause I really don't mind / And you make it better like that," sings Bieber.

Although Bieber hasn't released an album since 2015's Purpose, he recently made his return to the stage during Ariana Grande's Coachella performance on 21 April. Bieber joined her on stage and sang his hit track 'Sorry'.

"It was a big deal for Justin. He hasn't performed in a long time. He was very excited though and felt even better after. He loved reconnecting with his fans," a friend of the singer's previously told People. Bieber's friend went on say that although the 25-year-old singer has been candid about his mental health struggles, he is "slowly getting back to feeling normal."

While performing 'Sorry' at the Coachella music festival Bieber had dropped a hint about a new album coming soon.

He told the crowd, "I haven't been on stage in like two years. I came out here [and] I had no idea I was going to be on stage tonight. So anyways, this is my first time on stage in two years. I had to get my groove back, my swag back, by the way, Album coming soon."

Sheeran's latest album titled Divide had released in 2017.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Listen to the song here.

Updated Date: May 11, 2019 16:38:50 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.