You are here:

Ed Sheeran ropes in Cardi B, Eminem, 50 Cent, Bruno Mars for new album No 6 Collaborations Project

Ed Sheeran has shared the tracklist for his upcoming collaborations album, featuring an all-star line-up. Titled as 'No.6 Collaborations project', the British artist has signed up a host of international artists to feature on his forthcoming project, slated for 12 July release. Guest musicians include Khalid, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, Stormzy, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Eminem, 50 Cent, Skrillex and Bruno Mars.

Check out the announcement here:

“I’m a huge fan of all of the artists I worked with on the album,” the singer-songwriter said in a statement. “Whether I’ve been following them since the beginning of their careers, or had their albums on repeat, they’re artists that inspire me and all bring something special to each track.

The artist’s single featuring Justin Bieber, 'I Don’t Care, will also feature on the record. Ed Sheeran’s most recent album, 'Divide' was released in 2017.

Sheeran also appears in the Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis film Yesterday, slated to release on 12 July in India.

(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 11:49:14 IST