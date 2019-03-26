Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak gets its 'biggest cheerleader' in Kangana Ranaut's sister, acid attack survivor Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has lauded the effort of Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone in making Chhapaak, stating that she will be "the biggest cheerleader" of the film. Rangoli is an acid attack survivor.

No matter how unfair and unjust the world is we musn’t reflect what we hate, this is commendable on @deepikapadukone and @meghnagulzar part, being an acid attack survivor I pledge to be their biggest cheerleader #Chhapaak 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/TdY5WpZjtE — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 25, 2019

On 25 March, Deepika shared her first look from Meghna Gulzar's directorial, with the caption, "a character that will stay with me forever". It has since been widely appreciated by the likes of Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Chhapaak, which also stars Vikrant Massey, went on floors on Monday.

Chhapaak will see Deepika play Malti, a role based on activist Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked at the age of 15. Agarwal had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks. Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family. Chhapaak will showcase her journey in the time after her attack spanning a decade. A significant part of the story is the game-changing PIL in the Supreme Court, which inspired the amendment on acid laws in 2013.

