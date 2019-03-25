Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone's first look as acid attack survivor Malti unveiled; filming begins on 25 March

Deepika Padukone's first look as acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak has been unveiled. Based on activist Laxmi Agarwal's life, Chhapaak will see Deepika portray the character of Malti. The shooting of the film begins on Monday.

Here is @deepikapadukone 's FL as Acid Attack Survivor from the movie #Chhapaak She plays a character #Malti - Based on the true story of Acid Attack Survivor/Activist #LaxmiAgarwal Shooting starts today in Delhi.. #MeghnaGulzar directs.. pic.twitter.com/jQ1WmAWafK — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 25, 2019

Earlier, Deepika had shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the table read of Chhapaak, where she was seen alongside her co-actor Vikrant Massey.

Deepika will essay the role based on Agarwal, who was attacked at the age of 15. Agarwal had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks. Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family. Chhapaak will showcase her journey in the time after her attack spanning a decade, a significant part of the story is the game-changing PIL in the Supreme Court, which inspired the amendment on acid laws in 2013.

Meghna had said in the past that the film is an attempt to explore a larger story on acid violence in the country through a real-life subject.

Deepika is also co-producing the film, along with Fox Star Studios.

