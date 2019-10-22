Dabangg 3: Salman Khan introduces Saiee Manjrekar's Khushi ahead of trailer release on 23 October

Salman Khan, who will reprise the role of Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3, shared a new poster of Saiee Manjrekar's character Khushi on 22 October. The cop comedy marks Saiee's Bollywood debut.

In the caption, Salman described Khushi as "innocent" and "pure" before reminding his fans that the film's trailer will be out on 23 October.

Here is the poster

Salman also shared a video, where he speaks about Saiee's character Khushi. "Inki khushi ke liye hum kisi ko bhi dukhi kar sakte hain (I can make anyone miserable for the sake of her happiness)", he can be heard saying in the video.

Watch the video here

Salman Khan introduces a new character from #Dabangg3: #Khushi portrayed by Saiee M Manjrekar... Stars Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha... Directed by Prabhu Dheva... 20 Dec 2019 release... #Dabangg3Trailer out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Fotdx1nFji — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 22, 2019

The cast of Dabangg 3 will see Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod as Prajapati Pandey, Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo and Kiccha Sudeep as Balli. According to reports, Arbaaz Khan will once again play Chulbul's step-brother Makkhi, while Dimple Kapadia's character will reappear in a flashback sequence.

Saiee is actor Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, who also has a role in the film. He had previously spoken about sharing screen space with Saiee with Mid-Day: "I reprise my role of Haria. It's a cameo which is there to establish Chulbul's journey. I had one scene with Saiee and Salman, and it was wonderful to be in the same frame as my daughter. I felt proud and emotional."

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on 20 December in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil. Salman and Prabhu Deva have previously worked together on Wanted.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2019 16:08:58 IST