Dabangg 3: Salman Khan to drop film's teaser with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's War in October

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is a much-awaited film in 2019. After the actor's Eid release Bharat made big numbers at the box office, fans are eager to see Salman on screen opposite Sonakshi Sinha for the third time in the franchise.

The makers of the film are now on their way to release the film's teaser and as a report in India Today suggests, the film's teaser will be attached to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War in October.

Confirming the news, film trade analyst Girish Johar made the announcement on Twitter. He adds that the film's trailer will release alongside Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4.

The makers have thus decided to give audiences a glimpse of Chulbul Pandey's life on 2 October (with War's teaser), which clocks in at 90 seconds, adds the report.

Check out the announcement:

On 4 April, Sinha had revealed that she had begun shooting for Dabangg 3. In an interview to Firstpost, Sonakshi said working on Dabangg feels like homecoming for her, “The film is shaping up really well. We all are very excited about it because the franchise Dabangg is very dear to us. My journey started from there, and it has completed nine years, so it’s my career and film’s anniversary. It’s a big day for all of us, and it’s very special. This film always makes me feel like a homecoming," the actress says.

The rest of the cast includes Arbaaz Khan as Makkhi, and Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod will play the character of Chulbul's father Prajapati Pandey. Kannada actor Sudeep is also a part of the film.

Dabangg 3 is being helmed by Prabhu Deva and is scheduled to hit the screens on 20 December in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Updated Date: Sep 20, 2019 09:04:01 IST