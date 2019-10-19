You are here:

Salman Khan shares title and first look of Eid 2020 project Radhe, cop drama to be directed by Prabhudeva

Superstar Salman Khan on Friday announced that Radhe, to be directed by Prabhudeva, will be his Eid 2020 release.

The speculations about Salman's big screen outing on Eid next year started after Sanjay Leela Bhansali shelved In-shaa-allah, which was set to feature the superstar and Alia Bhatt.

The 53-year-old actor, who is currently looking forward to the release of Dabangg 3, took to social media to share the news.

Check out Salman's announcement here

The new film will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. Limited under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

The project will mark Salman and Prabhudeva's third collaboration after Wanted and Dabangg 3, which is scheduled to release on 20 December.

(Read: After Dabangg 3, it'll be a challenge to create 'different' cop avatar for Salman Khan's Eid 2020 film, says Prabhu Deva)



The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2019 09:21:46 IST