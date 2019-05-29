Dabangg 3: Dimple Kapadia to reportedly return as Naini Devi in Salman Khan's upcoming film

Dimple Kapadia will reportedly reprise the role of Chulbul Pandey's mother Naini Devi in the third installment of the Dabangg franchise, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror. Her character was killed in the first part by the antagonist Chedi Singh (Sonu Sood) and did not feature in the sequel. Bollywood Life writes that her character will be make an appearance in a flashback sequence of Dabangg 3.

Salman Khan will once again be joined by Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo. Kannada actor Sudeep is also a part of the film's cast and it was previously reported that he will be playing Chulbul's friend.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be performing a special song in the film. Kareena had earlier appeared in Dabangg 2's dance number 'Fevicol'.

Dabangg 1 and 2 were directed by Abhinav Kashyap and Arbaaz Khan respectively. Dabangg 2 released in 2012 while the first film released in 2010. Prabhu Deva has helmed the upcoming film, which is slated to hit theatres on 20 December, this year.

Besides Dabangg 3, Kapadia's other projects include Christopher Nolan's next film, which has been named Tenet. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Clemence Poesy and Michael Caine have also joined the cast, whereas actors John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson were already on board.

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 15:34:10 IST

