You are here:

Dabangg 3: Dimple Kapadia to reportedly return as Naini Devi in Salman Khan's upcoming film

FP Staff

May 29, 2019 15:34:10 IST

Dimple Kapadia will reportedly reprise the role of Chulbul Pandey's mother Naini Devi in the third installment of the Dabangg franchiseaccording to a report by Mumbai Mirror. Her character was killed in the first part by the antagonist Chedi Singh (Sonu Sood) and did not feature in the sequel. Bollywood Life writes that her character will be make an appearance in a flashback sequence of Dabangg 3.

Dabangg 3: Dimple Kapadia to reportedly return as Naini Devi in Salman Khans upcoming film

Dimple Kapadia. Image from Twitter @DRMovieNews1

Salman Khan will once again be joined by Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo. Kannada actor Sudeep is also a part of the film's cast and it was previously reported that he will be playing Chulbul's friend.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be performing a special song in the film. Kareena had earlier appeared in Dabangg 2's dance number 'Fevicol'.

Dabangg 1 and 2 were directed by Abhinav Kashyap and Arbaaz Khan respectively. Dabangg 2 released in 2012 while the first film released in 2010. Prabhu Deva has helmed the upcoming film, which is slated to hit theatres on 20 December, this year.

Besides Dabangg 3, Kapadia's other projects include Christopher Nolan's next film, which has been named TenetAaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Clemence Poesy and Michael Caine have also joined the cast, whereas actors John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson were already on board.

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 15:34:10 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Christopher Nolan , Chulbul Pandey , Dabangg 3 , Dimple Kapadia , john david washington. arbaaz khan , Kareena Kapoor-Khan , naini devi , Prabhu Deva , Salman Khan , Sonu Sood , Tenet

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Dimple Kapadia to star in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, joins Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki

Dimple Kapadia to star in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, joins Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki

Yuva turns 15: Mani Ratnam's take on youth politics would've been more inclusive with meaty female characters

Yuva turns 15: Mani Ratnam's take on youth politics would've been more inclusive with meaty female characters

Salman Khan says he wants children, but not the mother that comes with them

Salman Khan says he wants children, but not the mother that comes with them