After Dabangg 3, it'll be a challenge to create 'different' cop avatar for Salman Khan's Eid 2020 film, says Prabhu Deva

Prabhu Deva and Salman Khan, who just completed the highly-anticipated third instalment of Dabangg, will collaborate again for an Eid 2020 release. Salman, who reprises his iconic role as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3, will again be seen in the role of a cop in Prabhudeva's movie. Prabhudeva has spoken about directing the superstar yet again.

“It has to be a completely different character. Otherwise, the audience will say we are repeating. We are working on it. The target is Eid and we will make it on time. I work fast,” Prabhudheva was quoted as saying by Indo-Asian News Service. The choreographer-turned-director added Dabangg 3 is a "typical Salman Khan" film, which he found challenging in the beginning. He said he was the newest member in the crew, and thus "made an effort to get into the groove."

The untitled film would mark the third collaboration between Salman and Prabhudheva after Wanted and Dabangg 3.

Back in August, Salman announced Inshallah, which was supposed to reunite him with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a gap of two decades, has been indefinitely postponed. The actor wrote a different project of his would release on Eid 2020 instead. A month later, Salman confirmed that he would come out with a film on Eid 2020, which will be directed by Prabhu Deva.

“We (Prabhu Deva and I) are doing a film together again. But it is not called Radhe. It will come on Eid,” Salman told Press Trust of India at the time. Speculations were rife the film is called Radhe, and will be directed by Prabhu Deva. As per media reports, the new film is an official adaptation of a Korean film, titled Veteran.

In Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen as Rajjo, Arbaaz Khan will portray Makkhi, and Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod will play the character of Chulbul's father Prajapati Pandey. Kannada actor Sudeep is the primary antagonist in the film. The film is slated to hit the screens on 20 December.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2019 12:37:38 IST