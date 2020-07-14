Coronavirus Outbreak: Sara Ali Khan's driver tests positive; actor confirms she, family members safe
Sara Ali Khan said that she had promptly alerted the BMC about her driver's coronavirus diagnosis
Actor Sara Ali Khan revealed on social media that her driver has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that she and other family members have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
The 24-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news. In her Instagram post, she said that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was promptly alerted about it and the driver has been moved to the quarantine centre.
"I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre." Khan posted a statement.
Mumbai reported a total positive COVID-19 cases of 93894 with 22,393 active COVID-19 cases, with 5,332 people succumbing to the deadly infection so far, according to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.
Recently, Amitabh Bachchan, along with his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, and granddaughter Aaradhya tested positive for the virus. The actors released statements on social media about these developments. Amitabh requested all the people who came in contact with him (in the past few days) to test themselves at the earliest.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
